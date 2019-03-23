McCarthy Leads HPU Men’s Golf in Second Round of Furman Intercollegiate

• Sophomore Ryan McCarthy shot a 3-over 74 in the second round to lead the Panthers.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished the second round of the Furman Intercollegiate tournament in 16th with a total score 38-over 606 at the Furman University Golf Course Saturday (March 23).

Coastal Carolina leads all teams at 7-under 561, while Davidson and Furman are second at 1-under 567. As a team, the Panthers shot 18-over 302 in the second round.

“It was good for the four that teed it up to play feeling the pressure of knowing every swing they made was going to count,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “I was really pleased with the way those guys responded. We need to use tomorrow to get the moment going in the right direction coming down the home stretch.”

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy posted the lowest round of the day for HPU at 3-over 74. He had five birdies on the day. McCarthy is tied for 89th with a total score of 12 over.

Freshman Adam Hooker shot 4-over 75 on the day with four birdies. He is currently tied for 96th overall at 13-over.

Junior Alec Weary recorded a 5-over 76 in second round with four birdies. He currently sits tied for 70th at 9-over headed into tomorrow’s third round.

“Even though we started off with one man down, that still didn’t stop our positive mentality on the course,” Weary said. “We’ve got one more round to bring the heat and look forward to take some confidence into next weeks event at Wofford.”

Freshman Brandon Einstein logged a second round score of 6-over 77. He had one birdie on the day and is tied for 70th at 9-over.

Second round play will begin at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Junior Brendan MacDougall was unable to compete today due to food poisoning.