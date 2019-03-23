Pair of Homers Lifts Elon Baseball Past Charleston, 7-2

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Another strong outing from George Kirby and a pair of home runs in the top of the fifth inning helped Elon University baseball pull even in the CAA series with a 7-2 victory over Charleston Saturday afternoon, March 23 at Patriots Point. With the win, the Phoenix moves to 12-11 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

George Kirby is now 4-0 this year after holding the Cougars (14-9, 1-1) to just one run on five hits and a pair of walks. The Rye, N.Y. native recorded four strikeouts and tossed 6.1 innings. Freshman Joe Spraked was responsible for the other run after fanning one and giving up three hits in one inning of relief. Kyle Greenler, Dean McCarthy, and Naushon Galbraith also came out of the pen.

Cam Devanney and Adam Spurlin helped produce most of the offense for the maroon and gold. Devanney finished 1-for-4 with a three-run blast and added a walk. Spurlin batted 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Garrett Stonehouse also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI, and a stolen base. Joe Satterfield doubled as he went 1-for-3 and drew a pair of walks.

How It Happened: Elon broke open a pitchers battle with six runs in the top half of the fifth inning. With Matt Oldhamstanding on first, Spurlin took a 2-0 pitch over Charleston’s Wall of Fame in left field for the 2-0 lead. Tyler Cranstonwas then hit by a pitch and moved to third on an Anthony Galason single to center. The Colts Neck, N.J. native then took second on a wild pitch. Stonehouse picked up an RBI as Cranston came home on a ground out to second. CofC intentionally walked Satterfield, and Devanney made them regret the decision with a three-run shot down the left-field line.

The Cougars got a run back in the bottom half of the frame. After a pair of hits placed runners on first and second, a hit up the middle allowed the Maroon and White to post its first tally. Elon responded with another mark in the top of the seventh. With two outs, the maroon and gold loaded the bases. A wild pitch then allowed Stonehouse to come home for the free run.

Charleston posted it final tally in the bottom of the eighth as a single through the left side scored a runner from second.

Notes: Elon tied its most productive inning of the season with the six-spot in the fifth. It also marked the team’s first multi-home run inning of the season…With his single in the fifth, Galason has now reached safely in 21 consecutive games. Satterfield has now reached in 18 straight games and extended his hitting streak to nine games…With a steal in the eighth inning, Cranston is now 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.

On Deck: Elon and Charleston will play a 1 p.m. rubber match tomorrow as the Phoenix will look to win its first conference series of the season.