College Softball Finals: Guilford 10-5, Eastern Mennonite 6-13

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Makayla Crawford had four hits, two doubles, a home run and seven runs batted in as Guilford College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader at Eastern Mennonite University on Sunday. The Quakers captured game one, 10-6. In the nightcap, EMU prevailed in five innings, 13-5

The Quakers are now 14-3 and 2-2 in the ODAC. The Royals moved to 12-8, 2-4 in conference play

In game one, Guilford plated four runs in the first inning and never trailed in the contest. The Royals clawed back to make the score 6-6 after four frames. Crawford doubled home Natalie Conrad for the winning run in the fifth. Crawford’s three-run home run in the seventh added insurance runs for the visitors. Crawford now has 27 homers, adding to her program record.

Crawford was 3-for-4 with two runs, a double and four RBI. Makayla Carver went 2-of-4 with two runs and a two-base hit. Conrad was 2-for-3, scored three times and stole a base.

Katie McNeill (10-1) tossed a complete game and earned the win. She allowed six runs, eight hits, struck out four hitters and walked three Royals. Her counterpart, Kelsi Martin, took the defeat. She dropped to 6-4 on the year after allowing 10 runs (just five were earned). Martin gave up 10 hits, fanned six Quakers and surrendered no walks. EMU made three errors in the game.

Nicole Mongold hit 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Martin and McKenzie Reams both hit a home run for the home team.

In the nightcap, Eastern Mennonite rallied from a 5-3 third-inning deficit to win, 13-5, in five innings. EMU outhit Guilford, 12-7 and plated nine runs in the third frame en route to the victory.

Danielle Brenneman and Casey Coleman each had three hits for the home team. Relief pitcher Emily Campbell (2-0) earned the win after allowing no runs and two hits in the final 3 1/3 innings.

For Guilford, Abigayle Rowell fell to 3-2 after taking the loss. She started, completed two innings and allowed nine runs. Julie Gough gave up four runs (two earned) in the last 2 2/3 frames. Conrad was 2-for-3 and scored once to lead the GC offense. Crawford went 1-of-3 with a double and three RBI. Sabrina Moreno and Carver both had a double.

The Quakers play at Methodist University on Thursday (3/28). The non-conference doubleheader begins at 4 p.m.