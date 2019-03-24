Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 3/25-3/29/19:Baseball on Monday, Tuesday and Friday
03/25/19 Monday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SEG Forest Oaks
03/25/19 Monday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
03/25/19 Monday Baseball JV Boys A 5:00 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L
03/25/19 Monday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Western Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/25/19 Monday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L
03/25/19 Monday Soccer V Girls A 7:00 PM Southern Alamance
03/26/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford High School EG Baseball Field
03/26/19 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls H 4:30 PM Conference Meet vs. Asheboro, SG hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/26/19 Tuesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford High School EG Softball Field
03/26/19 Tuesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School EG Baseball Field
03/27/19 Wednesday Golf V Boys A 1:30 PM Guilford County Bryan Invitational at Bryan Park
03/27/19 Wednesday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
03/27/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/28/19 Thursday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
03/28/19 Thursday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Rockingham County High School
03/28/19 Thursday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM High Point Central High School
03/29/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School EG Baseball Field
03/29/19 Friday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School EG Softball Field
03/29/19 Friday Lacrosse V Boys A 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School
03/29/19 Friday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Walter Williams High School EG Baseball Field
