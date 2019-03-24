Elon Baseball Tops Charleston 8-6 Sunday For CAA Series Win

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Down 6-5 through seven innings, Elon University baseball scored three runs in the eighth to secure an 8-6 final and a 2-1 series win over Charleston Sunday, March 24 at Patriots Point.

Ty Adcock earned the win and improves to 2-1 on the season. The Oxford, N.C. native pitched effectively for 3.0 complete innings, allowing one free trip to first without giving up a hit. Starter Mason Daniels was tagged for four runs on three hits and as many walks in a no decision. Jared Wetherbee struck out a pair and tossed 3.2 innings of relief, while Brandon Justice fanned one through 1.1 innings.

Adcock also posted a multi-hit effort at the plate as he finished 2-for-5 and scored a run. Cam Devanney went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, and Adam Spurlin finished 1-for-3 with a double, a run, and a walk.

How It Happened: Elon had a quick start to the game as the Phoenix (13-11, 2-1 CAA) scored four runs in the top half of the first. Back-to-back walks and and a wild pitch put runners in scoring position for Joe Satterfield. The junior hit a ball right at the Charleston second baseman, but the fielder couldn’t make the play as Satterfield reached on the error and Anthony Galason came home. With runners now on the corners, Devanney hit a three-run home run to left to put the Phoenix ahead, 4-0.

The Cougars (14-10, 1-2) cut the lead in half with two runs in the home half of the frame. Elon turned a 6-4-3 double play, but the Maroon and White hit a two-run shot of their own. Charleston then pulled even with another two runs in the second. Harrison Hawkins led off the inning with a solo home run down the left-field line. Later, after a double-steal moved a pair of Cougars up to second and third, a ground out to short brought in the tying run.

Elon retook the lead in the fifth. Satterfield drove a ball back up the middle and came around as the diving Cougar center fielder couldn’t make the play on an Adcock liner to center. The lead was short lived, though, as the hosts posted two runs in the bottom half of the inning. With a runner on second thanks to a double to center, one swing of the bat gave Charleston a 6-5 advantage.

After a scoreless seventh, the maroon and gold wrestled back control with a three-run top of the eighth. Adcock reached on a bloop single to right and moved up on a Matt Oldham sacrifice bunt. Tyler Stanley then singled to first and proceeded to steal second to break up the potential double play, and Spurlin drew a walk to run the bases full. Jarrett Pico, in as a pinch hitter, came through for the maroon and gold as his hit fell in fair territory deep to the left-field corner. Galason then scored Stanley from third on a sac fly to center, and Jack Roberts drove a hit just over the Cougar shortstop to plate Spurlin.

Notes: Elon has now won five of its last seven meetings against CofC. It marks the first series win in Mt. Pleasant since 2012 when the Phoenix was a member of the SoCon…This marks the third season in a row that Elon has started off league play with a series win. The Phoenix won 2-of-3 against Northeastern in 2017 and took 2-of-3 at James Madison last year…Devanney hit his second multi-run homer in as many games. The Amherst, N.H. native also belted a three-run dinger in Saturday’s 7-2 win. The game was also his seventh multi-RBI game of the season…With his walk to lead off the game, Galason has now reached in 22 consecutive games. Satterfield also pushed his on-base streak to 19 games and owns a double-digit hit streak at 10 games…Stanley is now 15-for-16 on stolen base attempts this season.

On Deck: Elon and N.C. State will meet for the second game in a home-and-home series Tuesday, March 26 in Raleigh, N.C. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Doak Field.