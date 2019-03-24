Elon Softball Phoenix Falls at No. 19 JMU in Rubber Match

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Despite an early lead, the Elon University softball team could not withstand a big second inning from 19th-ranked James Madison and fell to the Dukes in its Colonial Athletic Association rubber match, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon, March 24, at Veterans Memorial Park.

BOX SCORE

After splitting the doubleheader with the 19th-ranked Dukes (19-6, 2-1 CAA) yesterday to open league play, the Phoenix (17-12-1, 1-2 CAA) could not take the series in the series finale. The lone win however was just the second all-time versus JMU as league opponents and the first at Harrisonburg, Va.

At the Plate: Elon was held to three hits in the game and left three base runners on…Keagan Goldwait had a double and two RBI in the contest for the Phoenix, going 1-of-2…Ally Repko had the other RBI for the Phoenix on a double and was 1-of-3…Erica Serafini was 1-of-3 for the other lone hit for the Phoenix.

In the Circle: Abby Barker was credited with the loss, moving to 9-5 on the season…She was one of three Phoenix pitchers to see time in the circle for the Phoenix…Hailey Jomp saw the most time toeing the rubber in relief for Elon, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three hits and one run.

The Rundown

Both teams were scoreless in the first frame, but James Madison threatened in the home half of its frame. The Dukes’ leadoff batter was walked and moved to second with one out on a wild pitch. Another walk gave the Dukes a couple of runners on with one out, but a double play converted by the Phoenix retired the side.

Elon plated the first runs of the game in the top of the second. Rebecca Murray reached on a one-out error, but a strikeout put her in danger of being stranded. She was joined on the base paths by Lauryn Clarke after she drew a free pass as Goldwait came up to bat. The Sugar Land, Texas, native hit a double to left field, scoring both Murray and Clarke and putting the Phoenix ahead 2-0. A hit-by-pitch gave the Phoenix another runner on before a double from Repko plated Goldwait and put Elon ahead 3-0 after the top of the second.

JMU responded with a six-run home half of the second to overtake the lead. The Dukes had five hits in the frame as took a 6-3 advantage into the third. After Elon was set down in order in the top of the third, the Dukes came back with three runs in the bottom to expand their lead to 9-3.

The Dukes added one more run in the bottom of the fourth on a steal at home. The Phoenix could not make up the deficit as the maroon and gold fell to the Dukes, 10-3.

On Deck

The Phoenix hosts Campbell in a midweek contest on Wednesday, March 27. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start time at Hunt Softball Park.