High Point Men’s Golf Finishes Furman Intercollegiate Sunday

• Junior Alec Weary finished tied for 58th.

• Weary led the Panthers with nine birdies.

• The Panthers will be back in action on Monday-Tuesday, April 1-2, at Wofford Invitational.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished tied for 19th at the Furman Intercollegiate with an overall score of 55-over 907 on Sunday, March 24.

Coastal Carolina won the tournament at 7-under 845, while Davidson placed second at 3-under 849.

“We’ve got to be able to show up and compete,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “We’ve beaten a lot of those teams in that field all year long and we’re getting to the stretch where we really need to be performing at our best. We’ve got to have a short memory though because we are turning around and playing next weekend. We don’t have time to sit and sulk about it. We are going to get back to our roots and get what has brought us to where we are at right now and continue that path.”

Junior Alec Weary led the Panthers with an overall score of 11-over 224 to finish tied for 58th. He shot 2-over 73 in the first round with two birdies. He had nine birdies on tournament.

Freshman Brandon Einstein placed tied for 76th with a total score of 14-over 227. He ended the tournament with a final round score of 5-over 76. Einstein had six birdies over the three rounds.

Freshman Adam Hooker shot 18-over 231 for the tournament and finished tied for 97th. He logged a 5-over 76 with two birdies in the final round. He had six birdies on the tournament.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy placed tied for 106th at 20-over 233. He had eight birdies during the tournament.

Junior Brendan MacDougall shot 9-over 151 over two rounds with three total birdies. He did not compete in the second round due to food poisoning.

The Panthers will be back in action on Monday-Tuesday, April 1-2, at the Wofford Invitational in Spartanburg, S.C. at the Spartanburg Country Club.