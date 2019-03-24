Paris Kea(Page HS) and North Carolina Tar Heels fall on Saturday in Women’s NCAA Tournament/N.C. State with Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) back in action on Monday night vs. Kentucky, in Raleigh

**********Last game in college for Kea(Page High School)**********

WACO, Texas — Kristine Anigwe extended her season-long streak of double-doubles with 18 points and 22 rebounds as California rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half to beat North Carolina 92-72 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Paris Kea(Page High School) had 22 points to lead North Carolina (18-15), which lost four of its last five games in a season in which the Tar Heels had wins over then-No. 1 Notre Dame and then-No. 7 North Carolina State in an eight-day span in late January and early February.

(Paris Kea played 39 of a possible 40 minutes in this game for the Tar Heels.)

CLICK HERE for the Paris Kea, last game of her career photo as a North Carolina Tar Heel, from www.goheels.com, site of the background info, for this post…GoHeels.com…

from Carolina Women’s Hoops on Twitter:

Paris Kea

1637 career points

18.0 ppg (2nd all-time at UNC)

2 First Team All-ACC selections

The News on the N.C. State Women and Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School)

RALEIGH – The 10th-ranked and third-seeded NC State women’s basketball team (27-5) hosts 17th-ranked and sixth-seeded Kentucky (25-7) Monday evening with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Tip-off from Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum is scheduled for 7 pm with live television coverage provided by ESPN, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN app.

RALEIGH – The 10th-ranked and third-seeded NC State women’s basketball team (27-5) earned a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season on Saturday afternoon, defeating visiting 14th-seeded Maine by a final score of 63-51 on Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.

Kiara Leslie led all players with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She was joined in double figures by 16 points from freshman Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) and 14 points from sophomore Kai Crutchfield. Cunane led all players with nine rebounds.

Above info from www.gopack.com….

Below info from GreensboroSports.com…..

Cunane played 35 of the 40 minutes with the 16 points, plus 9 rebounds, with all of her rebounds coming on the defensive end….Cunane was 7-13 from the field and 2-3 at the foul line….Again N.C. State(27-5) vs. Kentucky(25-7) on Monday night in Raleigh…..