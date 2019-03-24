Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 3/25-3/30/19:Baseball Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Monday, March 25
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Jamestown Park (Other) Home
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Home
Tuesday, March 26
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Jamestown Park/ vs. HP Central and SW Guilford (Other) Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Page High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Page High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Page High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Page High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Home
Wednesday, March 27
1:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Bryan Park/ Bryan Invitational (Other) Away
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Softball @ Atkins (Other) Away
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track @ Page (Ragsdale/NW Guilford) (Other) Away
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Page High School Away
Thursday, March 28
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball start time probable 5:00 PM/ no JV game (Other) Home
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Providence Grove High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Grimsley High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball start time probable 5:00 PM/ no JV game (Other) Home
Friday, March 29
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Grimsley High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Grimsley High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Grimsley High School Home
Saturday, March 30
No events scheduled
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.