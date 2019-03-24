Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 3/25-3/30/19:Baseball Tuesday, Thursday and Friday(at Randleman Thursday)/Track at Dudley Invitational Saturday(9am)
03/25/19 Monday Golf V Men’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Southeast Guilford Walnut Woods GC
03/25/19 Monday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance
03/25/19 Monday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Dudley
03/25/19 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Page SEHS Stadium
03/25/19 Monday Softball V Women’s A 7:00 PM Page
03/26/19 Tuesday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM TBA Corner Stone Academy SE Tennis Courts
03/26/19 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Quad Meet SA, Williams, SW Randolph @ SE
03/26/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Baseball Field
03/26/19 Tuesday Softball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
03/26/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance SEHS Stadium 4:00
03/26/19 Tuesday Softball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Softball Field
03/26/19 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Baseball Field
03/27/19 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Eastern Guilford SE Tennis Courts
03/27/19 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Burlington Williams SE Soccer Facility
03/28/19 Thursday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Randleman
03/28/19 Thursday Soccer JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Asheboro
03/28/19 Thursday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Page
03/28/19 Thursday Soccer V Women’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro
03/28/19 Thursday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Randleman
03/29/19 Friday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Asheboro SE Baseball Field
03/29/19 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro SE Softball Field
03/29/19 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Western Alamance High School
03/29/19 Friday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Asheboro SE Baseball Field
03/29/19 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 7:00 PM High Point Central BUS 8056 4:00
03/30/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 9:00 AM TBA Dudley Invitational
