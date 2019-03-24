Southern Alamance High School Athletics for the Week of 3/25-3/30/19:Varsity Baseball Tuesday and Friday
Monday, March 25
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Southeast Guilford High School Away
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Southeast Guilford High School Home
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Southwest Guilford High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Williams HS Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Eastern Guilford High School Home
Tuesday, March 26
TBA Coed Varsity Track Southeast Guilford High School Away
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Graham HS Home
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Williams HS Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Southeast Guilford High School Home
7:00PM Boys Varsity Baseball Williams HS Home
Wednesday, March 27
TBA Boys Varsity Golf Williams HS All County @ ACC GC Away
TBA Boys Varsity Lacrosse Eastern Alamance HS ABSS Lax Tournament @ WA Away
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Person County HS Away
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Person County HS Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southern Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School Home
Thursday, March 28
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Western Alamance HS Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Alamance HS Home
Friday, March 29
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Southwestern Randolph High Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Southwestern Randolph High Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Eastern Alamance HS Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Southwestern Randolph High Home
7:00PM Boys Varsity Baseball Southwestern Randolph High Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Eastern Alamance HS Home
Saturday, March 30
2:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Topsail Senior High School Away
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Topsail Senior High School Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.