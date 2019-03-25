A Look at Luke/Luke Maye from UNC and Cornelius Hough High School:You knew he was going to be good, but maybe he has exceeded expectations and has done a lot of good along the way

We have had a lot of tracking inquiries around our website’s archives files lately, and with all of the kids we have covered at one place or another, the name of Luke Maye, the son of former Charlotte Independence QB Mark Maye, and the brother of current Myers Park Mustang QB and basketball star Drake Maye, well with a look at Luke, that’s Luke Maye, you can see he came ready to play, when he left Cornelius Hough High School and headed to UNC, to make a name for himself with the North Carolina Tar Heels and that is exactly what he has done, and if you ask me, Luke Maye has even exceeded the expectations laid on him when he arrived in Chapel Hill, and got ready to suit up for the Heels….

Senior of high school at Hough HS for Luke Maye:

Luke averaged 20.8 points a game for the Hough Huskies, he pulled in 14.2 rebounds per game, and he dished out a solid 2.8 assist per game…His team, the Hough Huskies finished at (17-9) and the Huskies finished fourth in the conference, with West Charlotte winning the Mecka 4-A Conference that season…Hough made it to the Second Round of the NCHSAA playoffs where they lost to Lake Norman, 59-55…The senior season for Luke Maye was 2015-2015 and that was the year, that Steven Santa-Anna(Elon U.) and Ardrey Kell High School, where the top team from the Charlotte area….

Luke Maye was 6’8/230 in high school and now he checks in at 6’8/240 in his senior year, at UNC….Senior season stats for Luke Maye at UNC:14.9 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game…35 games/35 starts/Playing 31 minutes per game….

Some of the Luke Maye accomplishments while he has been at UNC….

2018 Third-Team All-America

(AP, Sporting News, USA Today, NBC Sports)

2018 First-Team All-ACC

2018 First-Team All-ACC Tournament

2018 ACC Most Improved Player

2018 NABC & USBWA All-District

2018 CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-America

2018 Skip Prosser Award (ACC’s Top Scholar-Athlete)

2016, 2017, 2018 Academic All-ACC

2017 NCAA South Regional Most Outstanding Player

CHAPEL HILL—Senior forward Luke Maye is the 2019 winner of the Skip Prosser Award, given by the ACC to the league’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball. Maye also won the Prosser Award in 2018.

**********Luke Maye has also been named a finalist for the Sullivan Award, which recognizes the nation’s top Male Athlete…**********

++++++++++CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina guard Cameron Johnson earned a spot on the 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team, while teammates Luke Maye and Coby White made the second team, giving the Tar Heels three of the top 10 spots on the league’s all-star teams.++++++++++

++++++++++CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina senior forward Luke Maye earned his second consecutive Academic All-America award, the same day he was named to the second-team All-ACC for his play on the court.++++++++++

from Adam Lucas on Luke Maye from www.goheels.com:

By Adam Lucas

Twenty-year-old Austin Marine scrunched up his forehead and thought. Tomorrow would be his 21st birthday, and he would spend it at UNC Children’s Hospital. His family had made extensive plans for an extravagant 21st birthday party at home, since doctors had been telling Austin for years that he’d probably never reach the age of 21.

But now the party wouldn’t happen, because he was in the hospital yet again. One of the nurses helping take care of him, Elsie Ruehle, asked Austin a very simple question. If he couldn’t go home to have his party, what could be done to make his day special?

“You could get Luke Maye to come visit me,” he said. It was one of those far-fetched requests, like a pony or a trip around the world.

It was the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2019. North Carolina was scheduled to host NC State the next day, Austin’s 21st birthday.

The game was slated for 8 p.m. Carolina had a team shootaround at 3 p.m. and a pregame team meal at 4 p.m. And just after lunch, after he’d finished his classes in the Kenan-Flagler Business School, there was Luke Maye at the hospital, stopping by to see Austin Marine.

“Luke came in and sat right down and just started talking to Austin,” says Austin’s father, Jimmy. “He was so genuine and friendly. You could tell he was doing it because he wanted to do it.”

Austin has made a habit out of doing the impossible. When he was diagnosed with mucolipidosis II, doctors told his family he wouldn’t walk, talk, or attend regular school. He’s done all those things. And he’s also received a birthday visit from Luke Maye.

After he made Austin’s 21st birthday wish come true, Maye went out and scored 31 points and 12 rebounds, and never once mentioned how he had spent his afternoon. Until after the fact, even Roy Williams didn’t know his standout senior had spent the day of the game at the hospital.

By itself, this would be a very nice story. Carolina star visits hospital, connects with big fan, has huge game against in-state opponent.

That’s not the story. The story is that none of this is unusual. Luke Maye is as familiar in the halls of the UNC Children’s Hospital as some of the doctors and nurses who work there. Maybe you’ve read about Maye’s friendship with Yash Krishnan, and how Maye went to lunch with Yash the day after Maye hit the game-winner against Kentucky in 2017. What you might not know is that Maye brought teammates Kanler Coker, Justin Jackson and Kenny Williams to visit the Children’s Hospital clinic on the Friday after the Tar Heels won the national title one week later.

Monday, play in front of 76,168 fans in Phoenix. Tuesday, fly home across the country to be greeted by a Smith Center full of adoring fans. Friday, take the trophy to the Children’s Hospital for an unannounced visit with the kids. Just a normal sequence of events for Maye, who has also visited on multiple game days. Two days after he put up 30 points and 15 rebounds at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, he was back at the Children’s Hospital, making his rounds. People who know him say they never ask him to do anything on Friday mornings before lunch, because that’s when he likes to stop by the hospital.

“The people who meet Luke Maye through the Children’s Hospital might be first excited because they get to meet a basketball player,” says Dr. Patrick Thompson, a pediatric hematology and oncology specialist at UNC Children’s Hospital. “But they quickly fall in love with Luke Maye the person. He is so mature. It’s amazing to me that at 21 or 22 years of age, he is so open to thinking about other people. When he visits with patients, the visit is never about Luke. It’s about the patient and the family and connecting with them in whatever way they want to connect.”

Read more from Adam Lucas at GoHeels.com when you CLICK HERE….