Breaking News:Guy Shavers has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Southwest Guilford High School:SWG Cowboys looking for a new coach

Southwest Guilford’s Athletic Department would like to announce that after 14 seasons, Coach Guy Shavers is stepping down as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach. He will continue his role as a teacher in the school’s CTE department.

Coach Shavers has compiled an impressive record of 248 wins and 138 loses with a 65% winning percentage.

Coach Shavers took over the program in 2005 from former Southwest English teacher Russell Nelson coming from NW Guilford HS as an assistant coach for Lee Reavis. After his first five seasons of below .500 mark in wins, Coach Shavers’ leadership turned the program around winning 19 plus games each year beginning in 2010.

During that time, Coach Shavers has won 6 conference championship in the last 9 seasons, 2 Western Region Championships (4A 2017, 3A 2019), and two NCHSAA State Championships (4A 2016-17) with the most recent being the perfect 32-0 record 2019 3A State Championship.

Coach Shavers was named 4A NCHSAA State Coach of the Year in 2017, Piedmont Triad 3A/4A Coach of the Year 4 times and most recently named District 7 Coach of the Year by the NCBCA. He has coached many college bound players highlighted by Terrell Leach (WSSU/Virginia Union), Ben Ferguson (St. Andrews), KJ Langley (Greensboro College), Kameron Langley (NC A&T State), and current SW students Keyshaun and Kobe Langley who both will attend UNCG next fall.

Our school is blessed by the leadership, guidance and positive relationships that Coach Shavers and his staff have built with the SW school community. Prospective candidates for the position can send resumes to the athletic director at SWGHS, Brindon Christman at christb2@gcsnc.com .