Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/25/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day

Baseball Today

Burlington Christian Academy(0-3) at Triad Math and Science(4-1) 4pm

Durham Hillside(1-4) at Dudley(2-5) 5pm

Vandalia Christian School(2-3) at Faith Christian(2-2) 5pm

Pro 5 at High Point Christian Academy(7-2) 5pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-1) at Ravenscroft(2-3) 5pm

Smith(0-6) at North Forsyth(4-5) 6pm

Page(3-3) at Burlington Williams(4-5) 7pm

Eastern Guilford(2-6) at Cedar Ridge(2-5) 7pm

Softball Today:

High Point Christian Academy(1-3) at Concord First Assembly(1-4) 4:30pm

Mount Tabor(0-8) at High Point Central(3-3) 5pm

Southeast Guilford(2-6) at Page(4-3) 6pm

WS Atkins(5-5) at Grimsley(0-6) 6pm