Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/25/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day
Light day today and some games under the lights, but some of these games will be done, before it gets dark....
Our Next Top Recruits Game of the Day is going to be the SEG softball team, at Page....Let's see how this one goes and SEG might be ready for another 'break-out' game....

Baseball Today
Burlington Christian Academy(0-3) at Triad Math and Science(4-1) 4pm
Durham Hillside(1-4) at Dudley(2-5) 5pm
Vandalia Christian School(2-3) at Faith Christian(2-2) 5pm
Pro 5 at High Point Christian Academy(7-2) 5pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-1) at Ravenscroft(2-3) 5pm
Smith(0-6) at North Forsyth(4-5) 6pm
Page(3-3) at Burlington Williams(4-5) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(2-6) at Cedar Ridge(2-5) 7pm
Softball Today:
High Point Christian Academy(1-3) at Concord First Assembly(1-4) 4:30pm
Mount Tabor(0-8) at High Point Central(3-3) 5pm
Southeast Guilford(2-6) at Page(4-3) 6pm
WS Atkins(5-5) at Grimsley(0-6) 6pm
