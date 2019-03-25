Elon Men’s Golf Ties for Eighth at Tar Heel Intercollegiate

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team turned in its best round of the weekend as the Phoenix moved up three spots into a tie for eighth place at Tar Heel Intercollegiate Sunday, March 24 at UNC’s Finley Golf Course.

FINAL RESULTS

The maroon and gold shot a combined one-over par 289 on the day and finished even with Georgia Southern at 888. The host Tar Heels won the team title with a one-under par 863. Illinois took second with a plus-five 869 and Kansas State was third with a plus-12 876. Elon was the highest finisher among CAA competition as James Madison finished 11th with an 894 and UNCW was 13th at 908.

HIGHLIGHTS

Max Ferrari parred the course in the final round to finish with an even 216, earning him a tie for 11th in the individual standings. Through the two days, the redshirt-sophomore carded 13 birdies. William Harwood went one-over on the day and tied for 28th with a 222. Graham Hutchinson and Quade Lukes also posted 72s in the final round and ended up with a 225 and 229, respectively. Dawson Daniels was right behind Lukes with a 230 and William Frodigh shot a 242.

UP NEXT

The maroon and gold will head to Salem, S.C. on April 5-7 to wrap up the regular season at the Clemson Invitational, hosted at the Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

UNC Tar Heel Intercollegiate

March 23-24 | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Team Standings

1. North Carolina (287-288-288–863) -1

2. Illinois (286-288-295–869) +5

3. Kansas State (288-298-290–876) +12

4. North Florida (296-286-295–877) +13

5. Notre Dame (302-284-292–878) +14

T6. UNCG (300-297-287–884) +20

T6. Michigan State (295-288-301–884) +20

T8. Georgia Southern (294-302-292–888) +24

T8. Elon (295-304-289–888) +24

10. Mississippi State (294-302-293–889) +25

11. James Madison (295-304-295–894) +30

12. Michigan (304-309-285–898) +34

13. UNCW (300-298-310–908) +44

14. Gardner-Webb (309-302-302–913) +49

Elon Individuals

T11. Max Ferrari (68-76-72–216) E

T28. William Harwood (76-73-73–222) +6

T43. Graham Hutchinson (77-76-72–225) +9

T59. Quade Lukes (78-79-72–229) +13

T62. Dawson Daniels (74-81-75–230) +14

T82. William Frodigh (80-76-86–242) +26