HPU Baseball: Harrison Smith Collects Big South Weekly Accolades

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball’s Harrison Smith becomes the third Panther arm to earn conference weekly honors in 2019, after claiming Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week accolades for his complete game victory at USC Upstate this past Saturday.

Big South Baseball Starting Pitcher of the Week

Harrison Smith | Pitcher | Redshirt-Junior | Mount Pleasant, S.C.

• First career Big South Baseball Starting Pitcher of the Week honor

• Tossed the first complete game of his career in a 3-1 win over USC Upstate

• Surrendered a single earned run in the first before shutting down the Spartans in the final eight innings

• Held Upstate to just four hits, and faced just seven over the minimum, despite a pair reaching base on defensive errors

• Struck out seven Spartans overall, completing the first Panther CG since 2017 in just 122 pitches

Harrison Smith became the first Panther since May of 2017 to toss a complete game this Saturday, holding USC Upstate to four hits in a 3-1 HPU victory. After surrendering a single earned run in the first frame, Smith settled in for eight straight shutout innings, holding the Spartans to just two knocks from innings two through nine. Despite Upstate reaching first on a pair of Panther defensive errors, Smith still faced just seven over the minimum during his time on the bump, striking out seven Spartan batters on the day.

With Smith’s CG win the Panthers clinched their first Big South series victory while in Spartanburg, taking two of three from Upstate on the weekend. The side now sits at 2-4 inside conference-play, getting back to its Big South schedule this Friday against Charleston Southern.

Coming Up Next

High Point stays on the road with a Tuesday contest at NC Central, looking to beat the Eagles twice in a single season for the first time since 2013.