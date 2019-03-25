Tyler Dearman and Julius Burch(Southern Guilford HS) set to announce their college choices

High School Basketball/College Basketball with Tyler Dearman and Julius Burch, from Southern Guilford High School….Coach Evan Fancourt and Athletic Director Jeff Carter……

Tyler Dearman from Southern Guilford High School will make his college choice known tomorrow/Tuesday at 5:30 pm in the school auditorium.

His teammate, Julius Burch will announce his selection next Thursday, April 4th in the school auditorium, time is TBA