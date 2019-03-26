2019 Carolina Stars Boys and Girls Spring Basketball Tryouts
********************2019 Carolina Stars Basketball will be holding 2nd Spring Tryouts on Tuesday, April 2nd at TW Andrews HS, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265********************
Girls 4th thru 8th Grade 7:15-8:45pm
Boys 4th thru 5th Grade 7:15-8:45pm
More Information Contact:
CSB Director Aaron Grier at 336-991-0597 or by Email: agrier_hps@yahoo.com
www.carolinastarsbasketball.com
