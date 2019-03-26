Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today/Tonight(3/26/19):Next Top Recruits “Top Games of the Day” show us SWR at SEG and The ROCK at NG

Time to get pumping, jumping and thumping with Carmine Pagano at Carolina Acceleration, inside the Greensboro Batting Center on West Gate City Blvd…Carmine can help you get your game to its highest level of productivity, just go to Carolina Acceleration and check them out, for football players and baseball players…

Our Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Southwestern Randolph(8-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(7-2/5-0) and Rockingham County(8-0/6-0) at Northern Guilford(6-2/6-0)….SEG(5-0) and SWR(5-0)…The ROCK(6-0) and NG(6-0)…Those are your Top Next Recruits Top Games of the Day…Become the Top Next Recruit when you go to www.nexttoprecruits.com….And by the way, Tyler Clapp is coaching SWR…His dad, now deceased Terry Clapp, led SEG to the 3-A State Baseball title, back in 1969 and Terry Clapp later played in the Baltimore Orioles farm system and reached as high as the Triple A level….Could make for some interesting games today….

Baseball Today/Tonight:

North Carolina Leadership Academy(2-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-3) 4pm

Bishop McGuinness(1-8/0-5) at South Stokes(8-2/2-1) 4pm

Caldwell Academy(3-3/1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(7-2/2-0) 4:30pm

Greensboro Day School(3-3) at Calvary Day School(1-4) 4:30pm

Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) 4:30pm

High Point Andrews(0-6/0-5) at Randleman(8-9/4-0) 5pm

Western Guilford(7-1/7-0) at Smith(0-7/0-5) 6pm

Ragsdale(6-4/0-1) at Page(4-3/2-1) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(8-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(7-2/5-0) 7pm

Rockingham County(8-0/6-0) at Northern Guilford(6-2/6-0) 7pm

Northwest Guilford(7-5/2-1) at Grimsley(6-3/2-0) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(8-2/5-1) at Dudley(2-5/2-3) 7pm

Southern Guilford(1-7/0-5) at Eastern Guilford(3-6/1-4) 7pm

Morehead(5-6/0-6) at Northeast Guilford(2-8/0-6) 7pm

Glenn(5-3/0-2) at East Forsyth(3-6/0-2) 7pm

Softball Today/Tonight:

High Point Christian Academy(1-4/0-1) at Calvary Day School(1-1/0-1) 4:30pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-1/2-0) at Charlotte Country Day School(2-2-0-0) 4:30pm

Western Guilford(6-3/4-3) at Smith(1-4/0-4) 6pm

Southwest Guilford(7-2/6-0) at Dudley(2-5/1-4) 6pm

Northwest Guilford(5-0/2-0) at Grimsley(0-6/0-2) 6pm

Ragsdale(2-5/0-2) at Page(4-3/2-1) 6pm

High Point Andrews(0-6/0-6) at Wheatmore(4-5/2-4) 6pm

Southern Guilford(2-6/1-4) at Eastern Guilford(3-5/2-3) 6:30pm

Southwestern Randolph(7-2/4-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-6/2-3) 6:30pm

Rockingham County(4-3/3-3) at Northern Guilford(4-5/3-3) 7pm

Morehead(7-3/4-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-5/1-4) 7p