Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today/Tonight(3/26/19):Next Top Recruits “Top Games of the Day” show us SWR at SEG and The ROCK at NG
Our Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Southwestern Randolph(8-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(7-2/5-0) and Rockingham County(8-0/6-0) at Northern Guilford(6-2/6-0)….SEG(5-0) and SWR(5-0)…The ROCK(6-0) and NG(6-0)…Those are your Top Next Recruits Top Games of the Day…And by the way, Tyler Clapp is coaching SWR…His dad, now deceased Terry Clapp, led SEG to the 3-A State Baseball title, back in 1969 and Terry Clapp later played in the Baltimore Orioles farm system and reached as high as the Triple A level….Could make for some interesting games today….
Baseball Today/Tonight:
North Carolina Leadership Academy(2-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-3) 4pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-8/0-5) at South Stokes(8-2/2-1) 4pm
Caldwell Academy(3-3/1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(7-2/2-0) 4:30pm
Greensboro Day School(3-3) at Calvary Day School(1-4) 4:30pm
Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) 4:30pm
High Point Andrews(0-6/0-5) at Randleman(8-9/4-0) 5pm
Western Guilford(7-1/7-0) at Smith(0-7/0-5) 6pm
Ragsdale(6-4/0-1) at Page(4-3/2-1) 6pm
Southwestern Randolph(8-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(7-2/5-0) 7pm
Rockingham County(8-0/6-0) at Northern Guilford(6-2/6-0) 7pm
Northwest Guilford(7-5/2-1) at Grimsley(6-3/2-0) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(8-2/5-1) at Dudley(2-5/2-3) 7pm
Southern Guilford(1-7/0-5) at Eastern Guilford(3-6/1-4) 7pm
Morehead(5-6/0-6) at Northeast Guilford(2-8/0-6) 7pm
Glenn(5-3/0-2) at East Forsyth(3-6/0-2) 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
High Point Christian Academy(1-4/0-1) at Calvary Day School(1-1/0-1) 4:30pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-1/2-0) at Charlotte Country Day School(2-2-0-0) 4:30pm
Western Guilford(6-3/4-3) at Smith(1-4/0-4) 6pm
Southwest Guilford(7-2/6-0) at Dudley(2-5/1-4) 6pm
Northwest Guilford(5-0/2-0) at Grimsley(0-6/0-2) 6pm
Ragsdale(2-5/0-2) at Page(4-3/2-1) 6pm
High Point Andrews(0-6/0-6) at Wheatmore(4-5/2-4) 6pm
Southern Guilford(2-6/1-4) at Eastern Guilford(3-5/2-3) 6:30pm
Southwestern Randolph(7-2/4-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-6/2-3) 6:30pm
Rockingham County(4-3/3-3) at Northern Guilford(4-5/3-3) 7pm
Morehead(7-3/4-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-5/1-4) 7p
