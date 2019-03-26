Check Out NASCAR’s 2020 Schedule and check out comments on the new 2020 Schedule from Marcus Smith, President of Speedway Motorsports INC.

NASCAR’s 2020 Schedule

DATE: TRACK Sun, Feb. 9 Clash Thursday, Feb. 13 Duels Sunday, Feb. 16 Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 23 Las Vegas Sunday, March 1 Auto Club Sunday, March 8 ISM Raceway Sunday, March 15 Atlanta Sunday, March 22 Miami Sunday, March 29 Texas Sunday, April 5 Bristol Sunday, April 12 OFF (Easter) Sunday, April 19 Richmond Sunday, April 26 Talladega Sunday, May 3 Dover Saturday, May 9 Martinsville Saturday, May 16 NASCAR All-Star Race Sunday, May 24 Charlotte Sunday, May 31 Kansas Sunday, June 7 Michigan Sunday, June 14 Sonoma Sunday, June 21 Chicago June 27 and 28 Pocono Double Header Sunday, July 5 Indy Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Sunday, July 19 New Hampshire Sunday, July 26 OFF Sunday, Aug. 2 OFF Sunday, Aug. 9 Michigan Sunday, Aug. 16 Watkins Glen Sunday, Aug. 23 Dover Saturday, Aug. 29 Daytona (Last Race Regular Season) Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington Saturday, Sept. 12 Richmond Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol (1st Cut Off Race) Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 4 Talladega Sunday, Oct. 11 Charlotte ROVAL (2nd Cut Off Race) Sunday, Oct. 18 Kansas Sunday, Oct. 25 Texas Sunday, Nov. 1 Martinsville (Final Cut Off Race) Sunday, Nov. 8 ISM Raceway (Championship)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO

Marcus Smith on NASCAR’s 2020 Schedule

CONCORD, N.C.– The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith regarding NASCAR’s 2020 schedule. The updated schedule follows his comments.

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. President and CEO

“NASCAR’s 2020 schedule is a product of unprecedented collaboration from so many stakeholders in our sport, but the most important were our fans. We’ve taken a tremendous amount of fan feedback to create a schedule that maintains the tradition of NASCAR’s biggest weekends in our sport, while also adding some wrinkles the fans will love, particularly as we look ahead to the playoffs.

“Starting the season in Daytona and the back-to-back May weekends at Charlotte continue to anchor the first-half of the season, followed by a two-week break mid-summer that will give drivers, crew members and teams the opportunity to recharge before a final push toward the playoffs. Fans should appreciate a historical return to Labor Day for Darlington to start the playoffs. Throw in the unpredictability of Daytona to end the regular season, the Charlotte ROVAL and two short tracks for playoff bracket-busters, plus a change in venue for championship weekend and you’ve got the ingredients for some wild NASCAR racing in 2020 that both traditionalists and fans looking for a changeup will enjoy.

“From a Speedway Motorsports perspective, we’re pleased to kick off the early season ‘west coast swing’ at Las Vegas with the second race of the year, then welcome fans back to the Southeast to a warmer mid-March date at Atlanta. Texas, Bristol, Charlotte, Sonoma, Kentucky and New Hampshire continue to hold similar race weekends on the calendar through July, then we’ll amplify the intensity even more for the Night Race at Bristol as it moves to September as the cutoff in the first-round of the playoffs. Las Vegas moves later in September to a cooler race weekend in the desert, and the ROVAL returns to Charlotte’s more traditional mid-October weekend as the cutoff race of the second playoff round. Texas will cap our NASCAR SMI season with a playoff tussle a week earlier in advance of the local hunting season.”

