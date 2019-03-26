Elon Baseball and No. 1 NC State Set to Meet For Second Time Tuesday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball will travel to Raleigh, N.C. this Tuesday, March 26 for the second game in a home-and-home series with #1 NC State. The teams will meet for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Doak Field.

COVERAGE

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACCN Extra. Fans can listen to the action on the Elon Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College as Taylor Durham will provide play-by-play action, with the pregame show beginning 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The radio broadcasts can be heard at elonphoenix.com/live and on the TuneIn app. Additionally, Tuesday’s game will have live stats available.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon NC State R-Jr. RH Mason Daniels (2-0, 4.91) Jr. RH Alec Barger (1-0, 4.22)

THE SERIES

NC State improved to 43-13 in the all-time series and 20-7 during the Mike Kennedy era with a 5-0 decision back on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Latham Park. Despite a strong outing from starter Jared Wetherbee, the visitors pulled away late to claim the first meeting of the season with the Phoenix.

Making his first career start, Wetherbee held the then-#22 Wolfpack to one run on three hits and two walks. He totaled seven strikeouts across 5.2 innings. Jack Roberts batted 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Phoenix at the plate. Anthony Galason also turned in a multi-hit performance, his third in four games, as he finished 2-for-5. Joe Satterfield (1-for-2 with two walks) and Tyler Stanley (1-for-1) collected the other two hits for Elon. Ahead 1-0 through seven innings, the red and white scored three runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

ABOUT NC STATE

The Wolfpack (23-1, 8-1 ACC) is coming off a series sweep at Miami last weekend, the first-ever sweep of the Hurricanes in program history. In the series finale, NC State trailed by two and was down to its last two outs when the team rallied for four runs. It marked the 12th come-from-behind victory this season, to include seven when trailing after the sixth inning.

NC State finds itself ranked in the top spot for the second straight week by Collegiate Baseball, which released its latest poll Monday afternoon. The program leads the nation in wins and opened the season with a 19-game winning streak. The Wolfpack is also ranked fifth by both Baseball America and D1 Baseball and is sixth in the latest NCWBA poll.

DEVANNEY GOING DEEP

Cam Devanney hit a pair of three-run bombs over the weekend. On Saturday against the Charleston Cougars, he followed a two-run home run by Adam Spurlin with a shot over the Wall of Fame in left field. It was Elon’s first multi-home run inning of the season and gave the maroon and gold a 6-0 cushion in the top half of the fifth. In the first inning of Sunday’s series finale, he drove an 0-1 offering to the same location to put the Phoenix in control, 4-0.

The junior batted .300 (3-for-10) on the weekend with a .900 slugging percentage. He and Spurlin both have four homers on the season to lead the team. Devannney also has a team-high with seven multi-RBI outings.

ELON IN THE RANKINGS

Through games played on March 24, Elon is 18th in the nation with 15 sacrifice flies and 19th with 7.17 hits allowed per nine innings.

Devanney ranks second in sac flies with five. George Kirby is eighth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (15.00), 10th in walks allowed per nine innings (0.74), and 13th in complete games (1). Also cracking the national rankings is Stanley, who sits at 14th place in being hit by pitch (10), 17th in stolen bases (15), 21st in steals per game (0.68), and 22nd in hit by pitch per game (0.45). Satterfield leads the CAA in hits (34), hits per game (1.42), and on base percentage (.500).

CURRENT ELON STREAKS

Galason has reached safely in 22 consecutive games, while Satterfield has reached in 19. Satterfield also has a double-digit hit streak going at 10 games. He leads the Phoenix with nine multi-hit games.

UP NEXT

Elon hosts James Madison for a conference series this Friday through Sunday, March 29-31 at Latham Park. The opener is set for a 6 p.m. start on Friday. The Dukes are also 2-1 to start CAA action after getting a series win at home versus Delaware this past weekend.