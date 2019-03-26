Elon Softball Hosts Campbell in Nonconference Tilt

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team takes a step out of Colonial Athletic Association play for a midweek contest against Campbell on Wednesday, March 27, at Hunt Softball Park. Opening pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Follow the Phoenix

Live stats will be available to follow along with Twitter updates from the program’s handle, @ElonSoftball. Wednesday’s game will also be broadcasted live on Phoenix All-Access with Josh Gresh on the call.

Inside the Series: Campbell (Campbell leads 25-11-1)

Campbell holds the all-time edge over Elon at 25-11-1 in a series that dates back to 1993 on the softball diamond. The Phoenix however has won three of the last four contests including a 7-3 result last season at Campbell. The last time the two programs met in Elon in 2017, the Phoenix came away with a 11-3 victory over its intrastate foe.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix fell in two out of three games at No. 19 James Madison last weekend, March 23-24, in its CAA-opening series. Both teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, March 23, with the Dukes taking game one, 13-2. The Phoenix came back and upset JMU, 5-3, in the second game, earning its second win of the season against a top-20 opponent and its first-ever victory at James Madison since joining the CAA.

The Dukes recovered to take the rubber match against the Phoenix on Sunday, March 24, winning 10-3. Elon moved to 17-12-1 overall and 1-2 in the young CAA season while James Madison went to 19-6 overall with a 2-1 ledger in league play.

Around the Horn

• This season marks the 30th season of Elon softball during its fastpitch era and the 20th at the Division I level.

• As a team, Elon is hitting .256 overall on the year with 47 doubles, 20 home runs and 126 RBI. The Phoenix is in the top-five of the Colonial Athletic Association in runs scored (143), RBI (126), doubles (47), homeruns (20) and has a CAA-best 110 walks.

• As a team, the Phoenix ranks 44th overall in the nation in doubles per game at 1.57.

• With its 20 home runs so far this season, the Phoenix has already tied its 2018 season total in round trippers. Elon has also welcomed the recent power surge of senior Callie Horn with the long ball. After being homerless in her first three season, the Durham, N.C., native is tied for the team-lead with four in 2019 including two last week.

• Elise Walton earned the complete game win against 19th-ranked James Madison on Saturday. The redshirt junior was also the winning pitcher when the Phoenix upset No. 8 Georgia in Athens on March 9.

• Ally Repko leads the CAA in walks with 22 while teammate Keagan Goldwait is in the top three with 17. Repko is also 35th in the country in walks per game at 0.73.

• All seven of the Phoenix’s active freshmen has seen time early in the season. Six of those players have had their number called in the lineup with four starting at least 14 out of the 30 games this season.

• In the circle, Elon has posted a 3.97 ERA in 197.2 innings of action. The Phoenix has also struck out 74 batters compared to 96 walks. The Phoenix’s ERA is fourth overall in the CAA.

• Four arms have seen time toeing the rubber for the Phoenix this season. Redshirt junior Abby Barker paces the team with her 9-5 record with a 2.78 ERA in 83.0 innings of action. Her nine wins are tied for second in the CAA.

• Elon’s win versus James Madison on Saturday was the 199th for Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock at her tenure at Elon.

• In the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll, the Phoenix was tabbed to finish sixth by the league’s head coaches.

Scouting Campbell (15-16, 7-2 Big South)

The Camels come into the midweek matchup after winning two out of three in its Big South series versus Charleston Southern last weekend. Campbell fell in the series finale, 5-2, against the Buccaneers, snapping an eight-game win streak. Under first-year head coach Sharonda McDonald, the Camels are 7-2 overall in the Big South after being pegged fourth in the league’s 2019 preseason poll.

Campbell is led at the plate by senior Megan Mozingo, who boasts a team-best .375 average as one of five players for the Camels with a batting average of .300 or better. The Goldsboro, N.C., native is also the main run producer for Campbell with her four homers and 26 RBI. As a team, the Camels are hitting .306 on the season.

In the circle, three players have seen action for at least 14 innings this season for Campbell. The team has a cumulative team ERA of 5.56 in 197.1 innings of action and has struck out 124 batters versus 68 walks. Megan Richards has seen the most time for the Camels in the circle with her team-high 106.2 innings with a 10-7 record and a 4.39 ERA.

On Deck

The Phoenix hosts its CAA home series opener this weekend, March 30-31, as Elon welcomes UNCW to Hunt Softball Park. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30, starting at 1 p.m. and conclude the series with a single game on Sunday, March 31, also at 1 p.m.