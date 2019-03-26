High Point Rockers Baseball:Light The Point Jersey Reveal Tomorrow Night

LIGHT THE POINT JERSEY REVEAL TOMORROW NIGHT!

Meet Former MLB Player, and Current Rocker, Tyler Ladendorf at Next BB&T Point Progress Party

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers next BB&T Point Progress Party is tomorrow night and the excitement continues to build. This Wednesday, March 27th, the Rockers will turn on the lights at BB&T Point; put single-game tickets up for sale; and, most exciting, unveil their inaugural season home and road caps and jerseys! The unveiling of the uniforms will coincide with the opportunity for fans to purchase official replica hats and t-shirt jerseys for the very first time. The event will take place from 6-8:30pm at the corner of Gatewood Avenue and Lindsay Street, in the parking lot of Barbour Spangle Design at 308 N. Lindsay Street in downtown High Point.

“Our 2018 BB&T Point Progress Parties were so popular last summer that we are happy to announce an encore event,” said Ken Lehner, Rockers President. “It will be a blockbuster night of firsts featuring lights, uniforms and tickets so bring your cameras. We want to thank Christi Barbour and Christi Spangle and the entire Barbour Spangle staff for allowing us to host this exciting event at their office, right next door to the home plate gate entrance of BB&T Point!”

This event will feature a trio of firsts for the newest member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. At 7:30pm, fans will be led inside of BB&T Point where they will get their first look at the newly laid AstroTurf that the Rockers will play on and experience the home plate concourse of the ballpark for the first time. The excitement will build throughout the tour as the brand-new LED lights of BB&T Point will be turned on for the first time.

High Point will also be giving away two tickets to each of the first four games at 6:15pm, 6:45pm, 7:15pm, and 7:30pm. Winners must be present to win so arrive early! Fans will also be able to meet former Major Leaguer, and current Rockers player, Tyler Ladendorf who will be in attendance.

Making the moment even more memorable will be that the lights will reveal Rockers manager Jamie Keefe, and pitching coach, Frank Viola, in full Rockers uniforms on the field. It will be the first time that fans can see the exact uniforms that their players will wear both at home, and on the road. Keefe and Viola will then join the crowd back outside to showcase the uniforms, while signing autographs and posing for pictures. At that time, official on-field caps and replica t-shirt jerseys will be available for fans to purchase for the first time so they can dress like their hometown team! Throughout the event, previously available Rockers merchandise will be sold out of the new Rockers van, provided by Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, which will be positioned right at the corner of Gatewood Avenue and N. Lindsay Street.

Although previously announced as March 26th, single-game tickets for the 2019 season will now go on-sale during this event. In fact, fans who attend the event will get first access to single-game tickets, including the one and only historic home opener at BB&T Point on May 2nd, as they will be available for purchase starting at 6pm with online sales being available at 8pm.

In keeping with the energy of all prior BB&T Point Progress Parties, local food vendors like Top Dawgs Food Truck, the Chill Shak and Sunset Slush, along with Brown Truck brewery, will be on hand for fans to enjoy, along with additional Rockers merchandise and season tickets for sale. There will also be plenty of music and entertainment to keep the party going well in to the early-Spring night.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener schedule for May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements, including the team mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate partnerships are currently being crafted.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 900 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 40 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com

Courtesy of Christian Heimall

Assistant General Manager, High Point Rockers Baseball