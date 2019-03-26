High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/26/19):Looking at the Page-Ragsdale game Tonight/ROCK tops NG and The ROCK now(9-0/7-0)
Baseball Finals:
from over at Page High School, in the bottom of the sixth inning it was Page 8, Ragsdale 4…
Page led after 4 Innings, 4-2…Then it was Ragsdale battling back to make it 4-3 in the Middle of the 5th Inning and it was still 4-3 Page after 5 complete innings, but Ragsdale tied the game at 4-4 in the Top of the 6th, before Page went to work and grabbed that 8-4 lead in the bottom of the 6th..
Very cold out there tonight and we were going to head on out to Northern Guilford and check out NG-Rockingham County, but the Page-Ragsdale game was running too long and with the air getting colder, time to head indoors…
Page wins it over Ragsdale, 10-7…Evan Gill leads Page at the plate….
Page(5-3/3-1)…Ragsdale(6-5/0-2)
JV Baseball:Ragsdale 3, Page 2
Greensboro Day School 14, Calvary Day School 3
GDS(4-3)/CDS(1-5)
East Forsyth over Glenn, 6-5 in the top of the 7th Inning, at East…
Baseball Tonight Finals:
Western Guilford 20, Smith 0…5 Innings
WG(8-1/8-0)…Smith(0-8/0-6)..Trevor Glisson 3-5/2 Runs/2 RBI…Nick Thompson 2-3/3 Runs/3 RBI…Clay Dilday 2-4/4 Runs/1 RBI..Cooper Speight 2-3/Run/RBI…Caleb Carden 2-3/3 RBI…Josh Turner 1-2/2 Runs/1 RBI…Steven Mara 1-2/Run/RBI…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 9 4 0 7 0 20 15 2 Ben L. Smith Varsity 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6
Rockingham County 4, Northern Guilford 1
ROCK(9-0/7-0)…NG(6-3/6-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCHS 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 4 - - NGHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -
Softball Tonight Finals:
Southwest Guilford 18, Dudley 0
SWG(8-2/7-0)…Dudley(2-6/1-5)
Southern Alamance 15, Burlington Williams-0…3 Innings
1 2 3 R H E WLTR 0 0 0 0 0 2 STHR 3 9 3 15 13 0
WP:Isley Duggins
Catchers:
SHS: Abi Stewart
Williams: Lexi Vaughn
Southern Alamance Varsity Softball will host Eastern Randolph tomorrow Wednesday 3/27/19 @ 7pm.
Conference Record: 5-1
Overall Record: 8-1…Martin, Stuart, Byrd, Vaughn and Staley all with 2 hits each for SA…Byrd with 4 RBI….Burnette with 3 RBI…Staley and Duggins with 3 runs each..
Baseball Today/Tonight:
North Carolina Leadership Academy(2-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-3) 4pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-8/0-5) at South Stokes(8-2/2-1) 4pm
Caldwell Academy(3-3/1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(7-2/2-0) 4:30pm
Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) 4:30pm
High Point Andrews(0-6/0-5) at Randleman(8-9/4-0) 5pm
Southwestern Randolph(8-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(7-2/5-0) 7pm
Northwest Guilford(7-5/2-1) at Grimsley(6-3/2-0) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(8-2/5-1) at Dudley(2-5/2-3) 7pm
Southern Guilford(1-7/0-5) at Eastern Guilford(3-6/1-4) 7pm
Morehead(5-6/0-6) at Northeast Guilford(2-8/0-6) 7pm
Glenn(5-3/0-2) at East Forsyth(3-6/0-2) 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
High Point Christian Academy(1-4/0-1) at Calvary Day School(1-1/0-1) 4:30pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-1/2-0) at Charlotte Country Day School(2-2-0-0) 4:30pm
Western Guilford(6-3/4-3) at Smith(1-4/0-4) 6pm
Northwest Guilford(5-0/2-0) at Grimsley(0-6/0-2) 6pm
Ragsdale(2-5/0-2) at Page(4-3/2-1) 6pm
High Point Andrews(0-6/0-6) at Wheatmore(4-5/2-4) 6pm
Southern Guilford(2-6/1-4) at Eastern Guilford(3-5/2-3) 6:30pm
Southwestern Randolph(7-2/4-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-6/2-3) 6:30pm
Rockingham County(4-3/3-3) at Northern Guilford(4-5/3-3) 7pm
Morehead(7-3/4-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-5/1-4) 7pm
