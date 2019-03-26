Paccini Wins Elon’s Fifth CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Honor

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Mario Paccini has been named the CAA Player of the Week on Tuesday, March 26, after finished unbeaten in singles play during Elon’s 3-0 week of victories over USC Upstate, Winthrop and College of Charleston.

Paccini claimed his second-career CAA Player of the Week honor by going a perfect 3-0 at the No. 2 singles position for the Phoenix. With his three victories, Paccini improves his overall singles record to 11-7 this season and has now won four straight singles matches. He is also 7-3 in singles action over his last 10 matches.

The Madrid, Spain native began the week with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Francisco Neto of USC Upstate on Thursday to clinch Elon’s 7-0 shutout win against the Spartans at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. He then kicked off singles action in Elon’s 4-1 win against Winthrop on Friday with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Connor Williamson, putting the Phoenix in front 2-0 in the match. The senior then rounded out the week cruising to a 6-3, 6-4 win against College of Charleston’s Easton Thomas to give the Phoenix a 3-1 lead in Elon’s 6-1 victory over the Cougars.

Additionally, he teamed up with fellow senior Felipe Sarrasague at the No. 1 doubles position and went 2-0 in doubles during the week. The duo’s match against College of Charleston went unfinished after the doubles point was clinched. Elon improved its overall record to 15-4 with the three wins and is now 3-1 this season against CAA teams after defeating CofC.

Elon has now won five CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week awards from the league this season. Felipe Osses-Konig and Kyle Frankelhave also been tabbed with the award, while Sarrasague has received the accolade twice this year.

Following an extended break, the Phoenix returns to action on Saturday, April 6, hosting Gardner-Webb at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The matchup between the Phoenix and the Runnin’ Bulldogs is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.