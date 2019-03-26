Singles Play Pushes Elon Men’s Tennis Phoenix Past College of Charleston

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Elon University men’s tennis fell behind early after dropping the doubles point, but bounced back and swept singles action to earn a 6-1 victory over College of Charleston on Monday afternoon, March 25, at the CofC Tennis Center at Patriots Point.

After the Cougars fought to win a tough doubles point, the Phoenix won all six singles matches to claim its fourth-straight victory. Camilo Ponce clinched the win for Elon on court five with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Ksawery Pociej.

“We are proud of the guys and the way they fought today,” said assistant coach Mike Palacio. “Our team was tested in both singles and doubles. Although we lost doubles, the guys dealt with the adversity and fought hard on every court in singles to get the win. This was a good test for us with a long break ahead. We’ll take advantage of the time off to come back recharged and ready to come back strong for our next match against Gardner-Webb.”

The Phoenix won its fourth-straight match and has won seven of its last eight contests to improve to 15-4 overall this season. College of Charleston had its eight-match winning streak snapped and falls to 16-3 overall with the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Cougars earned a hard-fought doubles point to take a 1-0 lead at the start of the match. After No. 75-ranked CofC duo of Benedikt Henning and Johnny Wang claimed a 6-3 win on court two, the final two doubles matches went down to the wire to decide the point.

With both matches on courts one and three tied at 6-6, Charleston’s No. 3 tandem of Ben Cawston and Robby Krick prevailed with a 7-6 (7-5) win to clinch the doubles point. Felipe Sarrasague and Mario Paccini were leading 3-2 in their tiebreaker on court one before the point was clinched.

In singles action, the Phoenix began its comeback with a victory from Felipe Osses-Konig on court two as he defeated Ben Cawston 6-2, 6-1 to level the score. Elon then took a 2-1 lead following Kyle Frankel’s win on court four and Paccini’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Easton Thomas on court two put the Phoenix in position to clinch the victory.

Ponce then came through with a three-set victory on court five after dropping his second set to clinch Elon’s victory with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over Pociej.

After the match was clinched, Taylor Foote battled back from a second-set defeat to claim a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win against Andre Limon at the No. 6 position. Sarrasague then completed Elon’s sweep of singles battling back to win 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-6) against Benedikt Henning on court one.

UP NEXT

Following an extended break, the Phoenix returns to action on Saturday, April 6, hosting Gardner-Webb at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The matchup between the Phoenix and the Runnin’ Bulldogs is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Elon 6, College of Charleston 1

Mar 25, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Singles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Benedikt Henning (COFC) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-6)

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Easton Thomas (COFC) 6-3, 6-4

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Ben Cawston (COFC) 6-2, 6-1

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Johnny Wang (COFC) 6-2, 6-2

5. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Ksawery Pociej (COFC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

6. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Andre Limon (COFC) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Easton Thomas/Ksawery Pociej (COFC) vs. Mario Paccini/Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) 6-6, unfinished

2. #75 Benedikt Henning/Johnny Wang (COFC) def. Camilo Ponce/Kyle Frankel (ELON) 6-3

3. Ben Cawston/Robby Krick (COFC) def. Dino Bonetta/Taylor Foote (ELON) 7-6 (7-5)

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (3,4,2,5,6,1)