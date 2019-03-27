College Baseball Final: Ferrum 4, Guilford 1

FERRUM, Va. – Winning pitcher Drew Calohan allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings as Ferrum College rallied to defeat Guilford College, 4-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 14-7 and 8-2 in league action. The Quakers fell to 8-15 and 2-6 in the ODAC. The visitors outhit FC, 10-8, and left seven runners on base in the contest.

Calohan improved to 5-2 on the year after scattering 10 Guilford hits. He gave up one walk and had four strikeouts. Will Davis tossed a perfect final two frames and earned the save for FC.

Guilford took the lead in the second inning. Bryce Vestal double to lead off the frame and Brett Shapcott singled him home two batters later.

Ferrum plated single runs in the third and fifth innings to take the lead. Kyle Anstice and Brandon Roberts both collected two hits for the home club. Roberts had a triple to lead off the third and scored Ferrum’s first run. Roberts had an RBI single in the seventh for the Panthers. He later scored on a single from Grey Scherfey.

For Guilford, Ryan Hill led the offense after going 3-for-4. Shapcott was 2-of-4 and Giovanni Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double.

Zach Dinkins started on the mound for Guilford. He dropped to 0-3 on the season after giving up two runs and five hits. He fanned two Panthers and walked none. Mitchell Stumpo allowed one earned run in three innings of relief for GC. He had five strikeouts against no bases-on-balls.

Guilford plays Greensboro College on Thursday (3/28). The game will be held at First National Bank Field at 5 p.m.