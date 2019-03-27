Elon Baseball Drops Midweek Game to No. 1 Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. – The No. 1 NC State scored in each of the first seven innings as the Elon University baseball program dropped its midweek game 21-2 Tuesday evening, March 26 at Doak Field.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

Mason Daniels fell to 2-1 after giving up three runs on two hits and a walk in 1.0 complete inning. The Phoenix (13-12) used five relievers on the day, with appearances from Kellan Elsbury, Kyle Greenler, Dean McCarthy, Adam Spurlin, and Jack Roberts. The maroon and gold combined for seven punch outs, to include four by McCarthy.

Matt Oldham was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and Joe Satterfield finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Four other players collected hits, with Nick Cicci singling in lone at bat.

How It Happened: The Wolfpack (24-1) got going in its first turn at bat with a three-run first inning. With runners standing on first and second, Evan Edwards homered to straight-away center. The hosts then put the game out of reach with seven more runs in the second. A fielder’s choice with runners on the corners scored one run. Will Wilson then hit a 3-1 pitch to center for a two-run shot. NCSU added to its total with a bases-loaded walk, a score on a wild pitch, and a two-RBI single to the gap in left.

Elon got on the board in the top of the third as Tyler Stanley and Anthony Galason strung together a pair of hits to place runners on the corners. Satterfield then reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Stanley to come around on the play. After NCSU’s Edwards doubled with the bases loaded for three more tallies, the maroon and gold plated its second run in the fourth. The NCSU right fielder dropped a Spurlin fly ball, allowing the junior to get all the way to third. Oldham then brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center.

NCSU kept its foot on the gas pedal with a pair of two-run innings in the fourth and fifth. Marek Chlup belted a solo home run in the sixth, and the Wolfpack turned in a three-spot in the seventh to round out the scoring.

Notes: The Wolfpack took both meetings in the home-and-home series this season. NCSU took a Feb. 19 game 5-0 at Latham Park. Tuesday’s win gives the red and white a 44-13 lead in the all-time series…With a hit in the top of the third, Galason has now reached safely in 23 consecutive games. Satterfield has also reached in 20 straight games and extended his hit streak to 11 games…The 21 runs are the most by an opponent this season…McCarthy’s 2.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts are both season highs for the junior from White Plains, N.Y…The Elon defense did not commit an error. It marks the 13th time this season the Phoenix has played mistake-free.

On Deck: Elon hosts James Madison for a conference series this Friday through Sunday, March 29-31 at Latham Park. The opener is set for a 6 p.m. start on Friday.