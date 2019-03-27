Game Report on Cornerstone Middle School-North Carolina Leadership Academy Baseball:Cornerstone has won 6 straight games and face River Mill(6-0) today
Cornerstone Middle School Baseball Team won their 6th straight game yesterday 13 to 6 against NCLA.
Cornerstone was led by Tucker Smith and Justin Thomas. Tucker Smith smacked a solid homer over the center field fence and had 3 ribs. Justin Thomas collected 2 hits with 4 rbis.
Cornerstone plays River Mill today/Wednesday. Reco is 6 and 0.
