Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Grimsley Softball:NWG Lady Vikings run past Grimsley Whirlies with Davis, Shoemaker, Bowen and James jammin’ it at the Plate and Kropski owning the Circle
Northwest Lady Vikings defeated the Grimsley Whirlies 19-1
Team Leaders:
Northwest:
Mekenzie Davis: 1 for 4, HR, (2)Runs, (2) RBIs
Madison Shoemaker: 2 for 3, (2)2B, (2)Runs, RBI
Madison Bowen: 1 for 1, HR, (2) Runs, (3) RBIs
Grace James: 2 for 2, HR, Run, (3) RBIs
Alyssa Kropski: 4IP, 2 Hits, R, (3) SO, (2) BB
Grimsley:
Michaela: 1 for 2, Run
Jaida: 1 for 2
Soccer said,
Last night: Page Varsity ladies soccer 7 Ragsdale 0
Andy Durham said,
I have added that score to last night’s scoreboard….
Thanks…AD
