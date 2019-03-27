High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/27/19) and College Baseball with N.C. State over N.C. A&T, 12-3, with Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford HS) WP and 4 RBI for Patrick Bailey(WES)

College Baseball Final from First National Bank Field:

N.C. State 12, N.C. A&T 3

WP:Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford High School)

Patrick Bailey from Wesleyan Christian Academy 2-5, with 4 RBI/Run/HR for N.C. State….

Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School) 1-2/Run for N.C. State….

Camden Williamson(Dudley High School) 2-2/2 RBI for N.C. A&T

Ryne Stanley(Southeast Guilford High School) 2-2 for N.C. A&T

WP:Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford HS) goes 5 2/3’s in Innings, gives up one run on 5 hits and he struck out Five(5) N.C. A&T batters..Cotter(2-0)….

Western Alamance 8, Southwest Guilford 2

Southwest Guilford Cowboys come up short vs Western Alamance 8-2. Varsity plays next on Tuesday 4/2 vs Western Guilford first pitch at 7 at SW Field. JV in action Thursday at home vs Mt. Tabor 5:00 and Friday at Southeast Guilford 4:30.

SWG(9-3)/WA(9-2)

Western Guilford 10, Northeast Guilford 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2 5 0 0 2 0 1 10 12 5 Northeast Guilford Varsity 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 6 6

WG Varsity came away with a 10-4 victory. WG JV won 10-0 off a one-hitter, complete game from Wyatt Goddard.

WG Varsity gets Josh Turner 3-3/Run/RBI…Trevor Glisson 3-4/Run/RBI…Clay Dilday 2-4/Run/RBI…Nathan Fury 1-4/2 Runs…Robbie Boyd 2-4/2 Runs…Nick Thompson 1-2/Run/2 RBI…Caleb Carden 0-2/2 RBI…Dilday, Thompson and Speight on the mound for WG….

NEG has Cooper White 2-4/RBI and Cody Donnell 2-4/Run/RBI

WG(9-1)/NEG(2-10)

Page 5, Cornerstone Charter Academy 4

Page(6-3)/Cornerstone(3-4)

Page is (3-0) this week, but the Pirates sure had a close one today vs. the CCA Cardinals….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Page 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 5 5 4 CCA 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 7 5

Two Pitchers Work Together in No-Hitter as East Forsyth Eagles Beats High Point Central

2 hits each for Edison, Hutchens and Isaac for East…Jackson May, Hutchens and Sobota all had 2 RBI for East..Sobota and Fish with 4 Quality at Bats and Rivers 3 QAB for East Forsyth….Spencer Calloway the WP for East going 5 Innings, striking out 9 HP Central batters and collecting 11 first-pitch strikes…

East Forsyth 9, High Point Central 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 1 0 0 2 0 5 1 9 11 0 HPCN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

Softball Tonight:

Southern Alamance-1, Eastern Randolph-0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 STHR 0 0 0 0 1 0 X 1 2 1

Catchers:

SHS-Abi Stewart

ER-Halie Abrams

Martin and Duggins with hits for SA, SA with just two hits total and Vaughn scored the Winning Run for SA…WP:Duggins allowing no runs, 3 hits, 1 BB and 10 K’s for Duggins….

Southern will host SW Randolph Friday 3/29/19 at 7pm at Southern Alamance High School.

SA Overall Record: 9-1/Conference Record: 5-1

Triad Math and Science Academy(5-1) at Oak Ridge Military Academy(0-1) 4:30pm

North Davidson(8-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-2) 6:30pm

Central Davidson(5-4) at Southern Guilford(2-7) 7pm

**********Southeast Guilford(8-2) at Randleman(10-0) on Thursday**********

East Montgomery(2-6) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-5) 5pm

Southeast Guilford(2-7) at Page(5-3) 6pm

Trinity(0-7) at Western Guilford(7-3) 6pm

Central Davidson(8-2) at Southern Guilford(2-7) 6pm

Bartlett Yancey(7-1) at Northeast Guilford(4-6) 6pm

West Forsyth(9-2) at Southwest Guilford(8-2) 7pm

Grimsley High School Boys Varsity Tennis

Grimsley High School: 8, Northwest Guilford HS: 0