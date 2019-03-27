Tyler Dearman(Southern Guilford HS) commits to play his college basketball at Guilford College

from Tyler Dearman, senior at Southern Guilford High School, and making his college intentions known on Twitter….

TD, from SG:

I’m proud to say I’m excited to continue my education & athletic career @GuilfordCollege @goquakers @GuilfordMBB….Thank you to all the schools who recruited, showed interest & offered me.

CLICK HERE for Twitter to see Tyler signing for the Guilford College Quakers, led Coach Tom Palumbo and his top assistant, Ronnie Thomas….