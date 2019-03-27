Zenoni Earns Elon’s CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete Award

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s tennis senior Suzanne Zenoni was selected as the Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete award winner for the Phoenix by the Colonial Athletic Association, as announced by the league office on Wednesday, March 27.

William & Mary’s senior standout swimmer Claire Williams was named the Colonial Athletic Association Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The CAA’s Academic Affairs Committee made the selection.

Suzanne Zenoni maintains a 3.95 GPA in the classroom as an accounting major. For her hard work in the classroon during her career, Zenoni has been a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and a four-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award recipient. She is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi and the Phi Eta Sigma honor societies. Zenoni is also a member of the President’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

On the court, the Marietta, Ga. native has earned CAA Player of the Week and CAA Doubles Team of the Week honors during her career. Zenoni has amassed 49 singles wins and 40 doubles victories in dual matches during her collegiate career. Each of those totals rank eighth in program history. Additionally, her 16 dual-match singles victories during her junior year in 2018 ranks as the sixth-most in single-season history.

Each of the CAA’s 10 institutional CAA Female Scholar-Athletes will be recognized by the conference with a crystal award.

2018-19 CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete Awards

Charleston, Devon Rachel (Volleyball)

Delaware, Lisa Giezeman (Field Hockey)

Drexel, Kiera Hennessy (Soccer)

Elon, Suzanne Zenoni (Tennis)

Hofstra, Monique Iannella (Soccer)

James Madison, Meredith Willis (Track and Field)

UNCW, Kirsten Bootes (Soccer)

Northeastern, Zoe Taitel (Track and Field)

Towson, Emily Wilson (Swimming and Diving)

William & Mary, Claire Williams (Swimming and Diving)