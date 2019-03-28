Camels Take Midweek Contest Over Elon Softball Phoenix, 6-2

ELON, N.C. – A six-run third inning from the opposition proved to be too much for the Elon University softball team to overcome as the Phoenix fell at the hands of Campbell, 6-2, in a midweek contest on Wednesday, March 27, at Hunt Softball Park.

BOX SCORE

Elon (17-13-1) fell to its intrastate foe Campbell (16-16) for the first time since 2016. The defeat also moved the Phoenix’s overall home record to 12-4 on the season.

At the Plate: The Phoenix ended up with five hits in the game against the Camels by five different players…Megan White drove in two RBI on her second home run of the season…Elon also left four base runners on.

In the Circle: Hailey Jomp (1-3) took the loss as the senior threw 2.2 innings with six hits and four runs allowed, with two of those being earned…Kenna Quinn pitched the remaining 4.1 frames and allowed two hits and two runs, but none of those were earned…She also struck out a season-high four batters.

The Rundown

Campbell had the first chance of the game in the top of the second. The Camels led off with a single and before having runners in scoring position on a one-out double down the right field line. A walk then loaded the bases for the Camels, but a double play converted by Ally Repko on a lineout helped the Phoenix escape the jam.

Elon was not as fortunate in the top of the third. Another leadoff single for Campbell gave the Camels a runner on before an error added two on the base paths. The visitors capitalized on the miscue with a one-out, three-run home run that gave Campbell the 3-0 lead. The Phoenix recovered to induced the second out on a foul out, but another homer increased the Camels’ lead to 4-0. Elon made a switch in the circle as Quinn came on for Jomp, but another Phoenix miscue and a walk with the bases loaded helped Campbell plate two more runs as Elon faced a 6-0 hole after the top of the third.

The Phoenix would get its first hit of the game in the home half of the third as Morgan Reich reached on a one-out double to center field. Elon however hit into a double play to end the Phoenix’s first real threat.

The Phoenix finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Ashtyn Foddrell reached on a leadoff double and was replaced on the bases by Allie Eith. A wild pitch moved Eith to third with one out as White stepped into the batter’s box. The Creedmoor, N.C., native took a 2-2 offering to the left field wall for her second home run of the season and helped the Phoenix cut into Campbell’s lead, 6-2.

Elon would get base runners on in the sixth and seventh frames, but could not advance them in each inning as the Camels came away with the 6-2 win.

On Deck

Elon returns to Colonial Athletic Association play with its league home-opener this weekend versus UNCW. The Phoenix hosts the Seahawks in a single game on Friday night, March 29, at 6 p.m. before concluding the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30, starting at 1 p.m. The series schedule was adjusted due to rain expected in the forecast on Sunday, March 31, as both teams moved the single game from Sunday to Friday.