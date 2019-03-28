Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/28/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Southeast Guilford(8-2) at Randleman(10-0) baseball/SWG(8-3) at NWG(6-0) softball

Be sure to get on board with Carmine Pagano and Carolina Acceleration when you CLICK HERE….Carolina Acceleration has your training program waiting on you, inside the Greensboro Batting Center, on West Gate City Blvd…..The Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are the Southeast Guilford Falcons(8-2) at Randleman(10-0) for baseball and the Southwest Guilford Cowgirls(8-3) visiting the Lady Vikings of Northwest Guilford at (6-0) for softball…Find out how you can be the Next Top Recruit, when you CLICK HERE….Your Connection to College Coaches, Next Top Recruits…

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-4) at Clover Garden(2-4) 4pm

Providence Day School(6-2) at High Point Christian Academy(8-2) 4:30pm

Piedmont Classical School(1-3) at Bishop McGuinness(1-9) 5pm

Wheatmore(2-7) at High Point Andrews(0-7) 6pm

The Burlington School(2-1) at Caldwell Academy(3-4) 6:30pm

Southeast Guilford(8-2) at Randleman(10-0) 7pm

Providence Grove(5-6) at Ragsdale(6-5) 7pm

Softball Today/Tonight:

Forsyth Home Educators(5-0) at Triad Math and Science Academy(0-3) 4pm

Dudley(2-6) at Ragsdale(2-6) 5pm

Walkertown(6-2) at Southern Guilford(2-8) 5pm

Clover Garden(6-2) at Cornerstone Charter(3-5) 5pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-2) at North Raleigh Christian(4-1) 5pm

Northeast Guilford(5-6/1-5) at Northern Guilford(4-6/3-4) 6pm

Eastern Guilford(4-5) at High Point Central(5-3) 6pm

Southwest Guilford(8-3) at Northwest Guilford(6-0) 7pm

Page(6-3) at Trinity(1-7) 7pm