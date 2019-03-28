College Women’s Lacrosse Final – #2 Washington and Lee 19, Guilford 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Haley Tucker scored five goals in visiting Washington and Lee University’s 19-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory over Guilford College Wednesday night.

The Generals are ranked second in this week’s Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division III Poll. They improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the ODAC. Guilford dropped to 5-4 overall (0-2 ODAC).

Washington and Lee held a 14-0 halftime lead and outshot the hosts, 30-0, in the opening frame. Tucker scored all five of her goals in the opening 14 minutes and 19 seconds of the game. She also won five draw controls, which helped the Generals to a commanding 13-0 edge in first-half draws.

Maddy Graves scored three goals and one assist for the visitors, who held a 38-7 edge in shots. Landon Shelley scored twice and added a game-high five assists to finish with seven points. Cordelia Peters scored two goals and one assist for the Generals. Teammate Brianna Hayes also tallied twice. Elliot Gilbert, the first of four Washington and Lee goalies, earned the win. Ellie Aburn made two of the team’s three saves.

Holly Kozak scored both Guilford goals. Kersten Daneau went the distance in goal and made six saves with two ground balls.

Coach Charlotte Dixon’s Quakers visit Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (3/30) in an ODAC contest.