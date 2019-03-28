Elon Track and Field Back in Action at Raleigh Relays

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team will travel 27 members of its program to the prestigious Raleigh Relays this weekend, March 29-30. The Phoenix will be competing against some of the nation’s best on the East Coast at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility on the campus at NC State.

Keep up with the action of the meet via live results by going to the women’s track and field schedule page at elonphoenix.com. Other updates of the meet will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonXCTF. The meet will also be streamed on WatchESPN. A full recap of the day will be posted on elonphoenix.com following the conclusion of the meet.

Meet Info

The meet will feature a very strong field of teams. The other notable teams participating this weekend are Bowling Green, Bradley, Brown, Bucknell, Campbell, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Davidson, Dayton, Delaware, Duke, East Carolina, EKU, ETSU, FIU, Fordham, Furman, High Point, Howard, Iona, James Madison, Kent State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Morgan State, Mount St. Mary’s, NC Central, North Carolina, Oakland, Ohio, Penn, Providence, Purdue Fort Wayne, Rhode Island, Samford, Seton Hill, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, VMI, Wake Forest, West Virginia, William & Mary, Xavier, Yale and Youngstown State.

The meet is scheduled to begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. as the women’s 5000-meter run will open up action. The field events will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s discus, the women’s shot put and the men’s and women’s high jump. Saturday action will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s 10,000-meter run. The field events will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the women’s hammer throw.

Last Time Out

Elon competed at the VertKlasse Meeting last weekend at High Point University on March 22-23. Several athletes at the meet set new personal records while also breaking into the program’s top-five performance list.

Alex Tudor was the lone Phoenix athlete to collect a victory at the meet as the Clifton Park, N.Y., native won the long jump with her leap of 19′ 0″ (5.79m). That mark is now the third-best performance in school history.

In the discus throw, Kathleen Collins was the runner-up with a throw of 154′ 5″ (47.07m). The toss is now the third-best mark in school history.

Jordan Haywood was ninth in the 100-meters with her time of 12.13. That time is now the third-fastest performance in school history. In the 200-meters, Lauren Brzozowski set a new personal-record with her time of 24.65 and was 10th overall. Her time also broke into the program’s top-five performance list.

On Deck

Elon is set to host its annual home meet, the Phoenix Invitational, next Saturday, April 6, at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex.