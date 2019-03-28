Elon’s Seibring Selected as 2018-19 CAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s basketball senior Tyler Seibring has been chosen as the 2018-19 Colonial Athletic Association Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday, March 27. The selection was made by the CAA’s Academic Affairs Committee.

Seibring, who was also honored as the 2018-19 CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, maintains a 3.95 GPA while double majoring in English and Economics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi academic honor societies. Seibring recently became the first student-athlete in Elon men’s basketball history to be named a three-time Academic All-American, receiving first-team honors in 2018 and 2019 after earning third-team recognition in 2017. He was also selected for the CAA’s Dean Ehlers Leadership Award in 2017-18.

Seibring had yet another impressive season on the court, averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game while ranking second on the team in rebounds (5.9 rpg). The Phoenix forward was also sixth in the CAA in 3-pointers (77) and 3-point percentage (41.2%). He was voted to the All-CAA second team for the third consecutive season and is a two-time NABC All-District honoree. Seibring finished his career as Elon’s all-time leading scorer at the Division I level with 1,794 points and is also the school’s career rebounds leader at the Division I level with 779. He ranks second in career 3-pointers with 278.

In honor of his outstanding accomplishment, Seibring will receive a $1,000 stipend along with a crystal award.

Each of the CAA’s 10 institutions had a nominee for the CAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and they will be recognized by the conference with a crystal award.

2018-19 CAA Institutional Male Scholar-Athlete Awards

Charleston, Jeffrey “Scotty” Frantz (Soccer)

Delaware, Kevin Mohollen (Baseball)

Drexel, Ralph Cannarozzi III (Swimming and Diving)

Elon, Tyler Seibring (Basketball)

Hofstra, Sean Nealis (Soccer)

James Madison, Thomas Shores (Soccer)

UNCW, Agustin Savarino (Tennis)

Northeastern, Collins Ebozue (Track and Field)

Towson, Richard Keller (Swimming and Diving)

William & Mary, Julian Ngoh (Soccer)