Guilford College Baseball tops Greensboro College 4-1:We have our “Beyond the Bases” post-game interview with Guilford College Quakers’ coach Nick Black

We talk "Beyond the Bases" with Guilford College Quakers' baseball coach Nick Black

What Guilford did best today/Thursday was get timely hits, throw strong overall pitching and play solid defense..The defense was a big difference in this 4-1 win by Guilford over Greensboro College….Guilford no errors, and the Pride from Greensboro College, committed 3 errors in the ball game…

Two big Doubles from the bat of Guilford local Logan King(Northern Guilford High School) and steady defense and a nice infield single from Ellis Stokes, another Quaker local, from Dudley High School…Guilford got relief pitching help from Brody Holloman, from Northeast Guilford HS and Guilford goes 4 runs on 10 hits and 0 errors for the game, while Greensboro College checks in with the one run on 9 hits and as we mentioned earlier, 3 errors on the part of the Greensboro College defense on this Thursday…

Hunter Curtis(Southern Alamance High School) with three hits for Greensboro College…

Final again, Guilford takes the win, 4-1 over Greensboro College and the Quakers claim the Three-Game season series, Three-games-to-None….A run in the second, the third, the 6th and the 9th innings for Guilford and Greensboro College plated their lone run, in the 5th inning, to make it a 2-1 game Guilford, at the time…

Coach Nick Black talks about all of the above and more in our “Beyond the Bases” segment with the coach, and he will touch on King, Stokes, Holloman, Mitchell Stumpo and everything in-between and “Beyond the Bases”…

from Dave Walters, Guilford College SID:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior centerfielder Brett Shapcott went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and made several nice defensive plays in Guilford College’s 4-1 baseball win over Greensboro College Thursday night at First National Bank Field.

Freshman Joey Hegeman (2-1), the fifth of seven Guilford pitchers, threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Dylan Tuttle tossed the final two frames for his first save, which helped the Quakers (9-15) sweep all three games this spring from their crosstown rivals.

Shapcott plated the game’s first run with an RBI groundout in the second. He added an RBI single to left in the sixth, which restored a two-run Quakers’ lead. Greensboro (9-13) halved its deficit in the fifth on Scotty McGuire’s RBI single. Shapcott thwarted the Pride’s rally with a sliding catch of Jacob Rodriguez’s sinking line drive to center, which ended the fifth. The senior also tracked down a deep fly to the warning track in center off the bat of Tim Osbourne to end the eighth inning.

The seven different pitchers scattered nine hits and walked just three. Tuttle and Matt Smith both threw two frames of scoreless ball. Ty Walser got the start and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two strikeouts to end the inning. Giovanni Garcia, Logan King, and Ellis Stokes each contributed two hits to the Quakers’ 10-hit performance.

Greensboro’s Hunter Curtis had a game-high three hits for the Pride, which stranded 11 runners. Clayton Slater (1-3), the first of five Greensboro pitchers, took the loss.

Coach Nick Black’s ’02 Quakers head to Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (3/30) for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.