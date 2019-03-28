Happening Now:Derrick Johnson has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Reidsville High School

Page High School grad and long-time Smith Golden Eagles leader and coach Derrick Johnson is retiring and leaving the sidelines, as he will step down immediately as the head girls basketball coach at Reidsville High School, in Reidsville, N.C.

This has sort of sent a shock wave through the Reidsville basketball community, since Coach Johnson was just named the 2019 Mid-State 2A Conference Coach of the Year, but now he has stepped back and will no longer coach, choosing to spend more time with his family….

We wish him the best in the future and he put in a lot of good years at Smith and Reidsville, over the last 30-plus seasons…

We are losing a lot of our good coaches these days and Coach Derrick Johnson, was surely one of the best….

from Jim Sands with the Rockingham County Now section of the News and Record:

Less than one month after being named the 2019 Mid-State 2A Conference Coach of the Year, an honor he shared with North Carolina School of Science & Math’s Taurean Newton, Derrick Johnson is out as the girls head basketball coach at Reidsville Senior High School.

Reidsville Athletic Director Joe Walker confirmed that Johnson had resigned on Friday.

“I’m retiring from coaching. I want to spend more time with my family. My son is getting ready to graduate from Averette and he’s going to be making a move. I’ve been coaching pretty much my whole life, so it’s time to make this family move,” Johnson said.

He closed out his career at Reidsville with an overall record of 49-46.

