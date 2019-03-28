High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/28/19) Finals:Randleman remains Unbeaten(11-0) after 13-3 win over SEG/NWG softball goes to (7-0), with 8-0 shutout victory over SWG/NEG softball upsets NG, 8-7

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Randleman 13, Southeast Guilford 3….5 Innings

RAND(11-0)/SEG(8-3)

WP:Trey Cooper/LP:Will Foucek…Foucek goes 4 2/3’s Innings, striking out 7 Randleman batters and hurling/throwing 13 first-pitch strikes…Cooper went 3 1/3 with 6 K’s and 6 first-pitch strikes….

Randleman’s Dawson Edwards with 5 RBI and Dominic Poole with 4 RBI for the Randleman Tigers….SEG Foucek with 2 BB’s and 3 Quality at Bats…Jake Jenkins-Cowart and Colin Smith with 2 QAB’s for SEG….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHG 0 0 0 3 0 X X 3 2 3 RNDL 0 1 2 6 4 X X 13 5 0

Caldwell Academy 17, The Burlington School 1…4 Innings

CA(4-4)/TBS(2-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E TBS 1 0 0 0 - - - 1 - - Caldwell Academy 1 11 5 - - - - 17 - -

High Point Christian Academy 8, Providence Day 1

HPCA(9-2)/PDS(6-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Providence Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - HPCA 0 6 2 0 0 0 - 8 - -

Clover Garden 5, Cornerstone Charter Academy 4

CG(3-4)/CCA(3-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CCA 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 4 - 3 Clover Garden 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 5 - 3

Providence Grove 13, Ragsdale 0

PG(6-6)/RHS(6-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Providence Grove 0 1 4 0 0 0 8 13 - - Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -

Baseball Tonight:

Piedmont Classical School(1-3) at Bishop McGuinness(1-9) 5pm….No score has been reported on this game…

Wheatmore(2-7) at High Point Andrews(0-7) 6pm….No score has been reported on this game….

Softball Today/Tonight:

Northwest Guilford 8, Southwest Guilford 0

NWG(7-0)/SWG(8-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - NGHS 6 0 1 1 0 0 - 8 - -

Northeast Guilford 8, Northern Guilford 7

NEG(6-6/2-50…NG(4-7/3-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NEGHS 3 2 0 2 0 1 0 8 - - NGHS 0 0 0 0 1 4 2 7 - -

Softball Tonight:

Forsyth Home Educators(5-0) at Triad Math and Science Academy(0-3) 4pm

Dudley(2-6) at Ragsdale(2-6) 5pm

Walkertown(6-2) at Southern Guilford(2-8) 5pm

Clover Garden(6-2) at Cornerstone Charter(3-5) 5pm

Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-2) at North Raleigh Christian(4-1) 5pm

Eastern Guilford(4-5) at High Point Central(5-3) 6pm

Page(6-3) at Trinity(1-7) 7pm