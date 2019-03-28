North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams:Guy Shavers(SWG) Coach of the Year/Keyshaun and Kobe Langley, plus Jay’den Turner from SWG make the teams/Cayla King(NWG) and Kennedi Simmons(SEG) on Girl’s Teams
**********2018-19 NCBCA ALL STATE TEAMS**********
BOYS
Player of Year- Wendell Moore, Jr- Cox Mill HS
Coach of Year- Guy Shavers- SW Guilford HS
1st Team- Wendell Moore, Jr (12)- Cox Mill
1st Team- Day’ron Sharpe (11)- South Central
1st Team- Patrick Williams (12)- West Charlotte
1st Team- Keyshaun Langley (12)- SW Guilford
1st Team- Justin Wright (11)- Farmville Central
2nd Team- Kobe Langley (12)- SW Guilford
2nd Team- Justin McCoy (12)- Panther Creek
2nd Team- Imajae Dodd (12)- Greene Central
2nd Team- Shykeim Phillips (12)- South Central
2nd Team- Jalen Cone (11)- Walkertown
3rd Team- Jay’den Turner (12)- SW Guilford
3rd Team- Nas Tyson (12)- Forest Hills
3rd Team- Sidney Dollar (12)- East Lincoln
3rd Team- Ren Dyer (12)- North Buncombe
3rd Team- Kadin Shedrick (12)- Holly Springs
GIRLS
Player of Year- Saniya Rivers – Laney HS Player
Coach of Year- Susie Shelton- Mtn Heritage HS
1st Team- Saniya Rivers (10)- Laney
1st Team- Alexandria Scruggs (12)- EE Smith
1st Team- Nia Daniel (12)- Hickory Ridge
1st Team- Chyna Cornwell (11)- Newton-Conover
1st Team- Callie Scheier (12)- W Forsyth
2nd Team- Cayla King (12)- Northwest Guilford
2nd Team- Kendal Moore (12)- Pine Forest
2nd Team- Ellie Sutphin (11)- East Surry
2nd Team- Brittany Staves (12)- Leesville Road
2nd Team- Hannah Tipton (10)- Mountain Heritage
3rd Team- Dazia Lawrence (12)- Mallard Creek
3rd Team- Kennedi Simmons (11)- SE Guilford
3rd Team- Jada Peebles (12)- Wakefield
3rd Team- Jessica Timmons (10)- North Meck
3rd Team- Lyrik Thorne (12)- Ledford
+++++The number in parenthesis indicates what grade the player is in…+++++
