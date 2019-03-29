Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Southwest Guilford Softball:Vikings shutout Cowgirls behind 14 K’s from Moberg(NWG), plus Grand Slam and 5 RBI/Bowen with a Bomb(HR)/McMillan with Double and 3 BB’s for VIKES
NW Lady Vikings defeated Southwest Guilford 8-0
Leaders:
Northwest:
Cori McMillian 1-1, 2B, (2) Runs, (3) BB
Emma Moberg 2-4, 2B, HR (Grand Slam), Run, (5) RBIs at the plate; 7 IP, 3 Hit Shutout, (14) SO in the circle
Madison Bowen 2-4, 2B, HR,(2) Runs, (2) RBIs
Southwest:
Ashlyn Vanscoyk 1-3
Nicole Wilson 1-3
Kaielyn Akbaholland 1-3
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.