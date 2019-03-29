Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Southwest Guilford Softball:Vikings shutout Cowgirls behind 14 K’s from Moberg(NWG), plus Grand Slam and 5 RBI/Bowen with a Bomb(HR)/McMillan with Double and 3 BB’s for VIKES

NW Lady Vikings defeated Southwest Guilford 8-0

Leaders:
Northwest:
Cori McMillian 1-1, 2B, (2) Runs, (3) BB
Emma Moberg 2-4, 2B, HR (Grand Slam), Run, (5) RBIs at the plate; 7 IP, 3 Hit Shutout, (14) SO in the circle
Madison Bowen 2-4, 2B, HR,(2) Runs, (2) RBIs

Southwest:
Ashlyn Vanscoyk 1-3
Nicole Wilson 1-3
Kaielyn Akbaholland 1-3

