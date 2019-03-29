High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/29/19):WG Hornets now (10-1/9-0) and heading to Southwest Guilford for a HUGE game next Tuesday night/Jake Bloss with No-hitter Tonight for Grimsley Whirlies(15 K’s)

Baseball Finals:

Nothing so far on NWG-HP Central/NG-The Rock…

Western Guilford 9, Dudley 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E L Dudley Varsity 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 6 2 7 Western Varsity 2019 3 0 5 1 0 0 - 9 11 3 8

WP:Robbie Boyd…HR:WG’s Trevor Glisson with a Two-run HR for WG, his 3rd of the season..

To the Dudley Panthers’ credit they battled tonight and would not go home early, making this game/contest go the full Seven Innings..

WG now at (10-1/9-0) and will be at Southwest Guilford next Tuesday, with the #1 spot in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference on the line…Tonight, Western with 9 runs on 10 hits and 1 error…Dudley with 3 runs on 7 hits and 1 error…

WG Steven Mara goes 3-3 with 1 run and 2 RBI..Clay Dilday 2-3/2 RBI…Trevor Glisson 1-3/HR/2 RBI/2 Runs…Josh Turner 2-3/Run…Nathan Fury 1-3/2 Runs/RBI…Caleb Carden 1-4/Run…Robbie Boyd 1-1…Dudley Larry McMillian 3-4…Noah Lea 1-4/Run…Jaylen Brunson 1-2/Run…Sincere Dalton 1-1…

WG WP RB/Robbie Boyd with 3 Innings of 1-hit shutout baseball, featuring 4 K’s and 0 BB’s…

JV Baseball:Western Guilford 17, Dudley 0 1 2 3 4 R H E L Dudley JV 2019 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1 Western JV 2019 6 9 6 – 21 17 0 5

More Varsity Baseball Finals:

Southeast Guilford 12, Asheboro 1…5 Innings

WP:Brandon Wallace…SEG(9-3/7-0)…Jake Jenkins-Cowart with 3 RBI for SEG…Brandon Wallace and Jordan Burrough with 2 RBI for SEG….Wallace with 2 Quality at Bats…Wallace on the mound, with 4 Innings of work and 5 K’s….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ASHB 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 1 4 STHG 1 5 3 3 X X X 12 6 3

Grimsley 7, Ragsdale 0

Grimsley(7-4/3-1)…RHS(6-7/0-3)

*****Jake Bloss got the start for Grimsley Whirlies. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one.*****

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - Grimsley 1 0 1 2 1 2 - 7 - -

Eastern Guilford 6, Burlington Williams 4

EG(4-7/2-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WMWHS 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 - - Eastern Guilford 0 1 0 5 0 0 - 6 - -

Greensboro Day School 5, Durham Academy 0

GDS(5-3)…DA(5-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Durham Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Greensboro Day 1 1 3 0 0 0 - 5 5 1

WS Parkland 16, Smith 1

Smith(0-9/0-7)…WS Parkland(4-7/2-5)

Glenn 5, East Forsyth 4

*****East Forsyth Eagles Go Down on Final Play Against Glenn*****

East(4-8/0-4)…Glenn(8-3/2-2)…Jackson May with 2 hits and Hunter Hutchens with 3 RBI for East…Michael Carico with 3 hits for Glenn…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E East Forsyth 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 - - Glenn 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 5 - -

North Forsyth 4, Mount Tabor 2

NF(5-6/2-4)…MT(6-7/5-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mount Tabor 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 - - North Forsyth 0 0 0 2 2 0 - 4 - -

Softball Tonight Finals:

Western Guilford 15, Dudley 5…6 Innings