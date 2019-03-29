North Carolina Athletic Directors Association(NCADA) State Conference this weekend in Wilmington and Rusty Lee(Page HS) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday

More than 400 athletic administrators, spouses, guests, and exhibitors will be attending the 48th annual North Carolina Athletic Directors Association State Conference (NCADA) Saturday through Tuesday (3/30- April 2nd) at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington, North Carolina. This is the eleventh time the Hotel Ballast (Hilton) has hosted our event.

The state’s largest meeting of high school and middle school athletic directors is co-sponsored by the (NCHSAA) North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the (NIAAA) National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators and the (NFHS) National Federation of State High School Associations.

We will recognize more than 30 athletic administrators at our 18th Annual Awards luncheon on Sunday, 3/31 at noon. The 25th Conference Banquet is scheduled for Monday, 4/1 at 6:30 at the Hotel Ballast Grand Ballroom. We will recognize our Athletic Director of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Jerry McGee Award of Excellence. The banquet will conclude with the Roll of Honor and the induction of five athletic directors into the NCADA Hall of Fame.

Five Named to Join the NCADA Hall of Fame

Five new inductees will be honored by the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association as the 25th class into the NCADA Hall of Fame.

Bobby Hill, Rusty Lee(Page High School), Larry McDonald, Marc Payne, and Jimmy Tillman are the newest members of the NCADA Hall of Fame. The five will be recognized at the 48th annual North Carolina Athletic Directors Association state conference at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington. The banquet and induction ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, April 1st at 6:30 pm.

The NCADA Hall of Fame has been established to recognize achievement and excellence for athletic administration. The 2019 class of five brings the total inductees to ninety-seven.

Courtesy of Roy Turner, CMAA, CIC, JMCC

NCADA Executive Director