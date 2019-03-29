The ACC’s Barnstorming Basketball Tour is coming to Eden’s Morehead High School on Saturday April 13

The ACC’s Barnstorming Basketball Tour

Morehead High School – Eden, NC – April 13

@ Morehead High School doors open @ 2:30 / games starts @ 4. Cameron Johnson(UNC), Luke Maye(UNC), Phil Ford(UNC), Kenny Williams(UNC), Nolan Smith(Duke), Torin Dorn(N.C. State)…. And former Dudley High School coach David Price will be there that day…

For over 40 years, The Sumner Group has sponsored and coordinated the ACC Barnstorming Tour. Over the years, the Tour has provided a rare up-close-and-personal look at such standout players as Michael Jordan, Len Bias, Dereck Whittenburg, Tyler Hansbrough, Nolan Smith, and Tyler Zeller to fans of all ages across the southeastern United States. This season promises to be another exciting year in Barnstorming history. The tour will consist of eight games over three weeks following the completion of the NCAA Final Four in April.

This year’s roster of ACC All-Stars will be coached by UNC legend Phil Ford.

Cameron Johnson(UNC), Luke Maye(UNC), Phil Ford(UNC), Kenny Williams(UNC), Nolan Smith(Duke), Torin Dorn(N.C. State) and more………

In addition to the basketball games, each stop will also consist of a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Players will be available following the game for a limited autograph session with general admission ticket holders. VIP ticket holders will enjoy reserved front row seating to the game, a post game reception with the ACC All-Stars, and a photo/autograph session.

A portion of the proceeds from each game will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Additional proceeds will also benefit each hosting high school.