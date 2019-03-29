Winston-Salem State has set up a Go Fund Me page to help save the Baseball Program:John Dell from the WS Journal with the insides

from John Dell, with the Winston-Salem Journal and the inside scoop/news on WSSU trying to save their baseball program……

Ram Ramblings: Gofundme page set up to try and save WSSU baseball program

Coach Kevin Ritsche, who has built the WSSU baseball program from scratch nine years ago, has started a Gofundme page.

The page is set up to try and raise $350,000 and it would truly be a grand slam if that goal is met. That’s how much it cost WSSU to fund the program but it was announced last month that the school will disband the program.

Ritsche, who recently won his 300th career game at WSSU, has been in constant communication with Dr. Elwood Robinson, the chancellor of WSSU.

“The baseball program needs to be saved at WSSU, not just for the school and the kids but for the community,” Ritsche said. “I feel we’ve done a great job representing what hard work and building a community based program can do for the lives of our youth.

“We need to continue this effort, not just for college baseball but for all urban youth programs in our city.”

The Rams are continuing to play out their final season and are 19-11 heading into a weekend four-game series with Virginia State.

Here is the link to the Gofundme page.

https://www.gofundme.com/winstonsalem-baseball-amp-softball?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdo

Here is the link to the John Dell post/article if you need to see more….