College Baseball DH Results: Eastern Mennonite 14-9, Guilford 13-12

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Starting pitcher Zach Dinkins threw seven strong innings as Guilford College defeated Eastern Mennonite University, 12-9, to earn a split in Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader. The Royals won game one, 14-13, in 13 innings.

Guilford is now 10-16 and 3-7 in conference action. EMU moved to 10-14 and 4-7 in the ODAC.

Dinkins gave up nine runs (five earned), but Guilford needed his work as the Quakers used five arms in the game one, a 13-inning marathon. The junior gave up nine hits, had two strikeouts and moved to 1-3 on the year. The visitors also got two perfect innings from reliever Dylan Tuttle.

EMU plated four runs in the first inning, but the home team wouldn’t score again until the seventh frame. By that time, GC held a 10-4 edge. The Quakers recorded 20 hits in the nightcap to Eastern

Mennonite’s 10.

Mitchell Stumpo went 4-of-5, scored twice, hit two doubles and had three RBI. Ryan Hill and Brandon Ussrey both collected three hits in the contest. Tanner Hobbs knocked a home run for Guilford.

For Eastern Mennonite, Jordan Jones and Jaylon Lee each contributed two hits. Both had a double, too. Five hurlers took the mound for the Royals. Starter Connor Lutz (1-1) suffered the defeat after tossing 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs.

In the opener, Guilford outhit Eastern Mennonite, 20-19, after falling 14-13 in 13 innings. The contest was the longest since the Quaker Nine dropped a 5-4 result to visiting Lynchburg on March 30, 2016.

Both teams used five pitchers in the game. The Quakers plated seven runs in the third and held a 13-6 lead after six frames. EMU, however, hung six runs up in the eighth inning to cut the margin to 13-12. The Royals got a double from Zach Roberts to scored Daniel Scott in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game.

Mitchell Stumpo (3-3) allowed the tying and winning runs. Lee singled to left field to bring home Jones for the winning tally in the 13th. Stumpo threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendered five hits, struck out six and walked five.

Tuttle went 3-for-8 with a double and four RBI. Logan Shortt was 3-of-3 and Logan King went 3-for-7 with a double.

Ryan Brewer (2-2) worked the final five innings and earned the win for Eastern Mennonite. He allowed just two hits and one wall. Jones led all players with four hits in the contest.

The Quakers host Emory & Henry on Wednesday (4/3). The ODAC game begins at 3 p.m.