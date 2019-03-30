College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 9, Randolph 0

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team kept host Randolph College winless Saturday with a convincing 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory.

The Quakers leveled their overall record at 4-4 and improved to 3-2 in the ODAC. Randolph fell to 0-12 (0-6 ODAC).

Guilford grabbed a quick 3-0 lead with three wins in doubles play. Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory defeated Brandon Braud and Karson Healy, 8-1, at first doubles. The closest doubles match was at third doubles where Guilford’s Tim Thompson and Kai Glass claimed an 8-2 win over the WildCats’ John Coffron and Jose Merhej.

The Quakers dropped just two games in six singles matches. Robb was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Randolph’s Alex Kulvivat in first singles. Gregory defeated Healy by the same score at second singles. Glass, Jay Montague, and Tim Thompson also posted shutout victories.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host league-rival Randolph-Macon College Monday (4/1) at 2:00 p.m.

Randolph College Tennis

Guilford vs Randolph College (Mar 30, 2019)

Guilford 9, Randolph College 0

Mar 30, 2019 at Lynchburg, Va. (Randolph Tennis Courts)

Singles competition

1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Alex Kulvivat (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-1

2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Karson Healy (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-0

3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Brandon Braud (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-1

4. Jay Montague (GC) def. Andrew Webb (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-0

5. Tim Thompson (GC) def. Jose Merhej (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-0

6. Logan Glass (GC) def. John Coffron (RCMTN18) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Brandon Braud/Karson Healy (RCMTN18) 8-1

2. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) def. Alex Kulvivat/Andrew Webb (RCMTN18) 8-1

3. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) def. John Coffron/Jose Merhej (RCMTN18) 8-2

Match Notes

Guilford 4-4, 3-2 ODAC

Randolph College 0-12, 0-6 ODAC