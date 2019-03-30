College Men’s Tennis Final – Southern Virginia 7, Guilford 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Southern Virginia University claimed a 7-2 nonconference men’s tennis win at Guilford College Friday afternoon.
The Knights improved to 8-1 with the win. Guilford falls to 3-4 with its third loss in four matches.
Southern Virginia won all three doubles points, including an 8-6 decision at the first-doubles flight where Daniel Blonquist and Kukutla Motlojoa downed the Quakers’ Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory. The Knights cruised to 8-2 wins in the other two flights.
Southern Virginia won four of six singles matches in straight sets. Motlojoa earned his second win of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Guilford’s Gregory at second singles. Blonquist captured his second win in the closest singles contest of the day, a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Joe Horne.
Guilford’s Robb won the first singles match, 6-3, 6-1 over Paul Monsen. The Quakers’ Kai Glass claimed the sixth-singles contest, 6-3, 6-3.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Randolph-Macon College Monday (4/1) at 2:00 p.m.
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Paul Monsen (SVU-M) 6-3, 6-1
2. Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-3, 6-2
3. Daniel Blonquist (SVU-M) def. Joe Horne (GC) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
4. Ben Spencer (SVU-M) def. Jay Montague (GC) 6-4, 6-0
5. Andrew Blonquist (SVU-M) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-0, 6-1
6. Kai Glass (GC) def. Will Stoddard (SVU-M) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Daniel Blonquist/Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-6
2. Will Stoddard/Ben Spencer (SVU-M) def. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) 8-2
3. Andrew Blonquist/Zachary Bowers (SVU-M) def. Tim Thompson/Kai Glass (GC) 8-2
Match Notes
Southern Virginia 8-1; Regional ranking #16
Guilford 3-4
nonconference match
Southern Virginia is ranked 16th in this week’s Oracle/ITA Atlantic South Region
T-2:45
A-40
