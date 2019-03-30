College Men’s Tennis Final – Southern Virginia 7, Guilford 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Southern Virginia University claimed a 7-2 nonconference men’s tennis win at Guilford College Friday afternoon.

The Knights improved to 8-1 with the win. Guilford falls to 3-4 with its third loss in four matches.

Southern Virginia won all three doubles points, including an 8-6 decision at the first-doubles flight where Daniel Blonquist and Kukutla Motlojoa downed the Quakers’ Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory. The Knights cruised to 8-2 wins in the other two flights.

Southern Virginia won four of six singles matches in straight sets. Motlojoa earned his second win of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Guilford’s Gregory at second singles. Blonquist captured his second win in the closest singles contest of the day, a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Joe Horne.

Guilford’s Robb won the first singles match, 6-3, 6-1 over Paul Monsen. The Quakers’ Kai Glass claimed the sixth-singles contest, 6-3, 6-3.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Randolph-Macon College Monday (4/1) at 2:00 p.m.

2018-19 Guilford College Tennis

Southern Virginia vs Guilford (Mar 29, 2019)

Southern Virginia 7, Guilford 2

Mar 29, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C. (McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Singles competition

1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Paul Monsen (SVU-M) 6-3, 6-1

2. Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-3, 6-2

3. Daniel Blonquist (SVU-M) def. Joe Horne (GC) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

4. Ben Spencer (SVU-M) def. Jay Montague (GC) 6-4, 6-0

5. Andrew Blonquist (SVU-M) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-0, 6-1

6. Kai Glass (GC) def. Will Stoddard (SVU-M) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Daniel Blonquist/Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-6

2. Will Stoddard/Ben Spencer (SVU-M) def. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) 8-2

3. Andrew Blonquist/Zachary Bowers (SVU-M) def. Tim Thompson/Kai Glass (GC) 8-2

Match Notes

Southern Virginia 8-1; Regional ranking #16

Guilford 3-4

nonconference match

Southern Virginia is ranked 16th in this week’s Oracle/ITA Atlantic South Region

T-2:45

A-40